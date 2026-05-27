How stokvels are strengthening financial resilience in tough times

As the year progresses, financial pressure often intensifies for South African households as school fees, rising transport costs and winter expenses begin competing with already stretched budgets.

Source: Supplied. Gugu Zikhali, head of Stokvel Group Investment at FNB Cash Investment.

Rather than one major expense derailing financial goals, it is often the steady accumulation of smaller, unavoidable costs that erodes discipline over time. In this environment, stokvels continue to play a vital role, helping communities sustain financial resilience through collective saving, accountability and long-term planning.

Far beyond a traditional savings tool, a stokvel is a system of shared accountability, trust and long-term financial ambition. It transforms individual discipline into collective momentum, helping communities maintain consistency even during financially demanding periods.

Discipline that is collective, not solitary: One of the greatest challenges in personal finance is consistency. It is easy to commit to saving at the start of the year, but far harder to maintain that commitment over time.

There is a substantial body of research across Behavioural Economics and Social Psychology that supports the notion that humans often sustain discipline better collectively than individually. This is largely due to the fact that humans are wired for co-operative survival, and thus we find identity and belonging shapes behaviour.

Stokvels address this by turning individual intent into collective responsibility. Regular contributions agreed rules and peer accountability create a structure that encourages members to prioritise saving, even under pressure. In many cases, the social contract within a stokvel proves stronger than individual willpower.

This becomes especially important in the second quarter, when school costs, rising food prices, transport expenses and winter spending begin placing additional strain on household budgets.

In January, financial discipline often feels aspirational. By May, it can begin to feel sacrificial.

For many South Africans, stokvels are not simply a support system. They are the mechanism that helps sustain financial discipline when economic pressure intensifies.

From participation to measurable impact: The scale of stokvel activity is often underestimated. Today, more than 119,000 stokvel groups and over 358,000 members on FNB’s digital stokvel platform are already participating in formalised solutions, contributing billions in inflows and savings. This reflects a well-established and growing financial ecosystem that is steadily moving into the mainstream.

Every consistent contribution represents more than participation. It reflects discipline, accountability and long-term financial intent.

In difficult economic conditions, the ability to contribute consistently becomes a meaningful indicator of financial reliability.

From survival to strategy: Stokvels have long helped communities meet essential needs, from groceries to education and unexpected life events. Increasingly, however, their role is evolving beyond short-term support.

More groups are beginning to shift from reactive saving to longer-term financial planning. This includes earning interest on pooled funds, building emergency reserves and exploring collective investment opportunities.

Some stokvel groups are now pooling money for housing deposits, education planning, small business funding and other long-term wealth-building initiatives.

This evolution reflects a broader shift in how communities think about collective finance. Stokvels are no longer only just about resilience. They are increasingly becoming vehicles for growth, financial planning and wealth creation.

As financial pressure increases through the middle of the year, many stokvel members may also begin rethinking not only how they save, but what they save towards. Beyond groceries and year-end spending, collective saving structures can support emergency funds, education goals and longer-term financial security.

The role of FNB in enabling the next phase of stokvel growth: As stokvels evolve, the need for secure, transparent and accessible financial tools becomes increasingly important.

The opportunity for financial institutions is not to replace stokvel culture, but to strengthen it through scalable financial infrastructure that supports how communities already save and manage money together.

FNB Stokvel has been designed to support this shift by providing a structured digital platform that enhances transparency, accountability and accessibility.

Through features such as dual authorisation, real-time visibility of funds, seamless member management and secure digital transactions, stokvel groups can operate with greater confidence and reduced reliance on cash.

Over time, digitally recorded contribution behaviour may also help create stronger financial histories for members, potentially improving access to broader financial services and opportunities.

Importantly, this is not about replacing the essence of stokvels. Technology serves as the enabler, while community remains at the core.

A foundation for financial inclusion: Stokvels sit at the intersection of community and finance, making them one of the most effective drivers of financial inclusion in South Africa.

For many individuals, participation in a stokvel represents their first experience of structured financial behaviour. When supported by accessible banking solutions, that participation can become a bridge into the formal economy.

Through platforms such as FNB Stokvel, more South Africans are able to move from informal saving into systems that support long-term financial security, participation and opportunity.

Stokvels as infrastructure for the future: As the year progresses, the importance of sustained financial discipline becomes increasingly clear. While individual financial strategies may differ, one principle remains constant: consistency builds resilience.

Stokvels offer a proven model for maintaining that consistency. They combine social cohesion with financial structure, creating an environment where saving is not only encouraged, but sustained over time.

At scale, stokvels represent far more than a cultural practice operating on the margins of the economy. They are becoming one of South Africa’s most important forms of community-based financial infrastructure.

At a time when financial resilience increasingly depends on collective participation, stokvels offer a model that is structured, trusted and deeply embedded in everyday life.

The future of financial inclusion in South Africa may not be built only through institutions. It may also be shaped by communities that have been practising collective finance successfully for generations.

With continued innovation and support from institutions such as FNB, stokvels will remain at the centre of how South Africans save, grow wealth and build more resilient communities.