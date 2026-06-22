Your bank will not cover everything. Personal cyber insurance might

There is a common assumption that when something goes wrong online, the bank sorts it out. It is an understandable belief, and for some types of fraud, it holds up. But it is far from the whole picture, and the gap between what people expect and what they are actually covered for is growing wider as cybercrime in South Africa becomes more sophisticated and more personal.

South Africa is not a peripheral target in the global cybercrime landscape. According to Interpol's 2025 Africa Cyberthreat Assessment Report, South Africa recorded amongst the highest number of ransomware detections on the continent in 2024, with 12,281 detected incidents – second only to Egypt's 17,849. This is partly a function of having a sophisticated, connected economy, but it is also a function of the conditions that make social engineering attacks so effective here: widespread mobile banking adoption, economic pressure, and high levels of digital activity across all age groups.

When a cyber incident happens to an individual, the financial consequences rarely stop at the amount taken from an account. Identity theft, for example, creates a cascade of administrative and legal costs that a bank has no obligation to cover. Resolving fraudulent accounts opened in your name, reclaiming a compromised credit record, replacing identity documents, and monitoring your financial profile over the months that follow all fall squarely on the individual.

Sabric's annual crime statistics consistently show that digital banking fraud is increasing in both volume and complexity, and the out-of-pocket burden of recovery is a dimension of that picture that rarely receives adequate attention.

The risks that fall entirely outside the banking relationship deserve equal attention. A malware attack on a personal device requires an IT expert to restore data and software. Sustained cyberbullying targeting a child can result in trauma counselling and, in serious cases, a school transfer.

Ransomware encrypts files and arrives with a demand. Express kidnapping, a documented and growing pattern in South Africa according to SAPS crime statistics, forces victims to drain accounts under threat. In none of these scenarios does a bank refund apply. The individual is exposed, and without specific cover, they remain exposed.

What personal cyber insurance actually covers

Personal cyber insurance is not a product for the technically minded. It is a financial safety net for the digital world, structured in the same way as short-term cover for a car or a home. A well-designed policy steps in across a range of scenarios: banking fraud and card compromise, malware and data restoration, identity theft including legal and administrative costs, credit monitoring following a breach, cyberbullying and related trauma support, cyber extortion and ransom demands, and financial losses from online shopping fraud.

Cover is structured in tiers. At the entry level, the focus is on theft of funds. At higher levels, the policy extends to identity theft, cyberbullying, cyber extortion, and liability. The right structure depends on a household's actual digital footprint: how members bank, whether children are active online, and what the financial consequences of a serious incident would be. That is a conversation worth having with a professional who can assess the specific exposure, not just apply a generic recommendation.

Why this belongs in a financial plan

Personal cyber risk sits in an unfamiliar space. It is not quite short-term insurance, not quite life cover, and most people have not been prompted to think about it as a standard component of financial planning. That is changing, but slowly, and in the meantime, the gap in household protection is real.

South Africa's data protection environment adds urgency to this conversation. Under PoPIA, organisations are required to notify the Information Regulator when a data breach occurs. The volume of those notifications has grown substantially since enforcement began. Each one represents personal information, belonging to real people, that is now in circulation it was never meant to enter. An individual cannot prevent a breach by a third party. What they can do is ensure that when their information is used against them, the financial and legal consequences do not land entirely on their own shoulders.

Most South Africans have insured their cars and their homes. Very few have thought to insure the digital layer of their lives, and yet that is increasingly where financial harm originates. If you have not previously considered personal cyber cover as part of your broader financial plan, speaking to a qualified financial advisor is a practical starting point.

At Securitas® Financial Group, we believe that a comprehensive financial plan accounts for the risks that are actually present in your life. Speak to one of our advisors to understand your household's digital risk profile and find out whether personal cyber cover belongs in your plan.

Did you find this article insightful? You may also want to read Why Your Will Is the Most Important Document You’ll Ever Sign and Your Basic Guide to Short-Term Insurance in South Africa.



