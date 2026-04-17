Sedfa backs Africa’s next generation of digital businesses at Converge Africa 2026

MSMEs are the backbone of South Africa’s economy, contributing over 60% of employment and a significant share of GDP, yet many still face barriers to market access, funding, and digital integration.

As Africa’s digital economy continues its rapid expansion, the next phase of growth will be driven not only by large enterprises, but by the scale, resilience, and innovation of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Recognising this, the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (Sedfa) has partnered with Converge Africa 2026 as the official sponsor of the MSME Pavilion, reinforcing its commitment to enabling sustainable business growth and inclusive economic development across the continent.

Taking place from 4 - 6 May 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Converge Africa brings together leaders across e-commerce, fintech, payments, logistics, digital marketing, and cybersecurity to shape the future of digital commerce in Africa.

At its core, the event is driven by a unifying imperative: “Frictionless digital commerce. Transacting seamlessly, without borders.”

Empowering the businesses that drive economic growth

Sedfa’s sponsorship of the MSME Pavilion reflects a strategic focus on supporting emerging businesses as critical drivers of economic participation, job creation, and innovation.

Through its holistic approach, Sedfa provides financial assistance, business mentoring, and technical training, while also supporting formalisation, market access, and targeted development programmes such as Empretec, Manufacturing Supplier Programmes, and township and rural enterprise initiatives.

“Facilitating sustainable international market access is a core pillar of Sedfa’s business development mandate. Enabling meaningful market linkages for small enterprises is critical to boosting exports and, in turn, driving inclusive economic growth. The Converge Africa Conference 2026 presents a powerful platform to unlock both local and global opportunities positioning our enterprises to compete effectively and sustainably in an increasingly digital economy.” group executive business development support, Mr Sipho Ngcai.

A platform for visibility, access and growth

As part of its sponsorship, SEDFA will enable 10 high-potential SMEs to exhibit within the MSME Pavilion at Converge Africa, providing them with:

Dedicated exhibition space to showcase products and services



Access to over 1,400 attendees from 700+ organisations



Opportunities to engage directly with corporate buyers, partners, and investors



Participation in conference sessions and workshops through sponsored delegate access

This initiative creates a direct bridge between emerging businesses and the broader digital commerce ecosystem, enabling practical opportunities for growth, collaboration, and scale.

Connecting SMEs to the digital economy ecosystem

Converge Africa is designed as a fully integrated ecosystem spanning five core pillars: payments and fintech; e-commerce; digital marketing; fulfilment and logistics; and digital security.

For SMEs, access to this ecosystem is critical.

The ability to integrate payments, optimise digital marketing, navigate logistics, and build trusted customer experiences determines whether businesses can compete and grow in today’s environment.

Sedfa’s presence within this ecosystem positions it as a key enabler, ensuring that smaller businesses are not excluded from the opportunities created by digital transformation.

Driving meaningful PR impact and industry recognition

Beyond the direct support of SMEs, Sedfa’s sponsorship delivers significant strategic visibility.

Through integrated event branding, digital promotion, and on-site presence, Sedfa will be recognised as a champion of entrepreneurship and innovation within Africa’s digital economy.

The stories of the participating SMEs, their journeys, and their engagement with industry leaders will generate powerful narratives that reinforce SEDFA’s role as a catalyst for inclusive growth.

This aligns with a broader industry shift: economic development is no longer only about access to funding, but about enabling ecosystems where businesses can connect, learn, and scale.

A shared ambition for inclusive digital growth

As Africa’s commerce landscape evolves, the importance of inclusive participation becomes increasingly clear.

Sedfa’s partnership with Converge Africa reflects a shared ambition:

To ensure that the growth of digital commerce is not limited to established players but extended to the next generation of businesses that will shape the continent’s future.

“As a provider of integrated business development and financial solutions for small enterprises and cooperatives, Sedfa is positioning itself as a central role-player within the enterprise development ecosystem. Recognising the digital economy as a critical enabler and driver of growth, platforms such as the Converge Africa Conference 2026 present a strategic opportunity for SEDFA to engage directly with global leaders in e-commerce, technology, and fintech unlocking long-term, sustainable benefits for small enterprises.” Group executive ecosystem and stakeholder management, Ms Nthabeleng Mokitimi-Dlamini.

About Converge Africa

Converge Africa is a leading digital commerce event bringing together Africa’s e-commerce, fintech, payments, logistics, and digital marketing ecosystems.

Taking place at the CTICC in Cape Town from 4 – 6 May 2026, the event is designed to enable collaboration, knowledge exchange, and business growth across the continent.

For more information, visit:

Converge Africa.com

View the event programme

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Register online to attend and be part of Africa’s fastest-growing digital commerce ecosystem.



