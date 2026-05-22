South African healthcare startup secures R15m to expand access to affordable dental care

Mia Healthcare Technologies, founded in 2021 by Dr. Zane Stennings and Dr. Karishma Soni, has secured R15m in funding from the Vumela Fund to accelerate its mission of improving access to affordable dental and orthodontic care across Southern Africa. The business exemplifies the type of high-impact, growth-oriented enterprise that the fund seeks to support.

“Edge Growth and FNB’s Vumela Fund investment in Mia comes at an exciting stage in our journey. This funding not only reflects confidence in Mia and enables our next phase of growth but also underscores that the dental market is one worth watching, with significant potential for innovation, scale, and impact. In an environment where growth capital is not easy to secure, we are deeply grateful for Edge’s belief in our vision and for the trust they have placed in us. For Mia, this investment is a strong validation of the mission we are pursuing alongside our partnered dentists: bringing high-quality, accessible dental products and care models to market that improve patient outcomes while creating meaningful growth opportunities for practitioners. We are delighted to be partnering with Edge as we continue building a platform that can help transform dental care in South Africa and beyond,” says Dr Zane Stenning, founder and CEO of Mia.

In South Africa, socio-economic pressures often result in dental care being deprioritised, with many individuals focusing on more immediate or visible health concerns. Barriers such as cost, location, and access to facilities further limit uptake. However, untreated dental conditions can lead to significant long-term health complications, impacting overall wellbeing, productivity, and quality of life.

Mia Healthcare addresses these challenges through their expanding network of mobile and fixed dental practices, as well as positioning itself to compete in a market historically dominated by global players by offering high-quality, locally produced clear aligners at a more accessible price point. To support distribution and patient access, Mia is building a network of mobile dental clinics and fixed practises. Mobile clinics operate across diverse locations including schools, workplaces, and communities and are designed to bring expert dental care closer to the patients.

“Mia Healthcare is an exciting business with a relevant and novel service offering. They have an impressive management team with deep industry knowledge and an innovative approach to dentistry that is supported by a stable and robust market,” says Associate Principal at Edge Growth, Sally Kitley. “The team showed exceptional dedication and were professional to work with, showing resilience and rigour throughout the investment process. We are confident that they will lead a successful business and we are excited about the growth that our funding unlocks”.

Mia’s innovative, impressive growth and scalable model positions the business well to capture market share while addressing a critical gap in healthcare access. The Vumela Fund investment is expected to unlock the next phase of growth, enabling the company to deepen its national footprint, expand its manufacturing capabilities, and continue improving access to affordable, high-quality dental care.

“Vumela is delighted to be partnering with Mia as we embark on this exciting journey together. This investment exemplifies the type of businesses that Vumela is committed to supporting by providing innovative growth finance that enables rapid scaling of South African start-ups.” says Mike Sage, head of investment capital at FNB and Vumela Trustee.

About the Vumela Enterprise Development Fund

Established in 2009 by FNB Business Banking and Edge Growth, The Vumela Enterprise Development Fund invests in high-growth SMEs, specifically targeting black-owned “missing middle” businesses – those that sit in the often-overlooked space between microfinance and traditional funding. The fund focusses on supporting SMEs across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, education and health, prioritising businesses that embrace innovation and technology, generate employment and deliver measurable impact.

Since its launch, the fund has evolved from a pilot initiative into one of South Africa’s most established SME investment platforms, deploying over R 500m into over 50 businesses and in turn, creating over 9,000 jobs. The fund, with investment management and hands-on business support delivered by Edge Growth, has also progressed through four phases and progressively introduced more flexible funding structures.

About Edge Growth

Edge Growth is a leading SME Development Specialist and Venture Fund Manager, specialising in developing small businesses and creating jobs and real transformation by connecting corporates and entrepreneurs, growing SMEs by addressing their key constraints: Access to finance, markets and skills. Our offering consists of three services areas, designed to achieve maximum IMPACT:

ESD Strategy for corporates and building SMEs in their value chain



Investing in and growing SMEs through fund management



Scaling businesses to full potential through accelerator programmes

For more information, see https://mia-healthcare.com/, https://vumelafund.com/ and www.edgegrowth.com.



