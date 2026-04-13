Why digital dentistry is the new frontier in South African oral health

Digital tools are transforming healthcare, and dentistry is no exception. Align Technology is leading the effort to make digital dentistry a common practice.

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The company creates new products such as the Invisalign clear aligner, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad design software, reflecting the industry's shift toward digital tools.

Angelo Maura, general manager for Africa and the Middle East at Align Technology, discusses the expansion of digital dentistry in Africa, emerging trends, and the company's vision for advancing oral healthcare in South Africa.

Digital dentistry has become more embedded in everyday practice. From your perspective, how has adoption evolved in recent years, and what's been driving that shift?

The pace of change has been notable.

Across the MEA region, and particularly in South Africa, we've moved from a conversation about whether digital dentistry belongs in practice to one about how to get the most from it.

That's a meaningful shift. A few things have driven it.

Proprietary technologies and services that deliver end-to-end digital treatment solutions have combined the Invisalign System and treatment planning tools into a seamless workflow, making the clinical and practice benefits tangible.

We've also seen a shift among patients, who arrive expecting a digital experience that reflects the standard they now have in other parts of their lives.

In South Africa, the profession is highly engaged, patients are increasingly aware of their treatment options, and we're seeing more dentists adopt digital platforms to manage a broader range of cases.

When dental professionals evaluate new technology, what practical considerations tend to matter most beyond clinical outcomes?

Clinical confidence is the foundation, but it's rarely the only factor.

Practitioners also look closely at how well a technology fits into their workflow, the expected return on investment, and whether it genuinely enhances the quality and consistency of care they deliver every day.

Training and ongoing support are equally critical.

A technology that a practice can’t fully utilise becomes an expense rather than an asset, which is why our approach to clinical education, including peer‑to‑peer coaching, masterclasses, and hands‑on guidance, is as important to us as the innovations themselves.

We want doctors to feel equipped and confident.

How does Align approach supporting clinicians who are at very different stages of digital adoption, particularly across South Africa?

Within South Africa, you have practitioners at very different points on the digital dentistry journey.

We offer a portfolio of solutions to help give doctors and their patients an end-to-end visual experience, from engaging the patient to monitoring the treatment plan.

A clinician running a high-volume practice in Johannesburg with deep experience in complex Invisalign cases has different needs from a general dentist in a smaller market taking their first steps with clear aligner therapy.

We will continue expanding peer‑to‑peer coaching programmes, especially for dentists new to the Invisalign System, alongside more advanced engagements for experienced Invisalign doctors looking to increase case complexity or grow specific patient segments.

These local efforts complement our global initiatives and are all aimed at demonstrating our dedication to supporting dentists and orthodontists.

Rising patient expectations are influencing how care is delivered and communicated. How is this changing the way practitioners think about treatment planning and engagement?

More patients have access to information, many have done their research, and they want to engage with their treatment visually and in real time.

The Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro enables doctors to show patients their potential new smiles after Invisalign treatment, using in-face visualisation and 3D model view, all done chairside in minutes.

That shifts the conversation from abstract to concrete, and patient confidence follows. By adopting this digital approach, the information provided to patients enables them to make more informed decisions about their treatment options and provides greater access to ongoing treatment support and monitoring throughout the process.

For practices, that's both a clinical and a business benefit.

Looking ahead, what trends do you believe will have the greatest impact on the dental profession over the next few years?

Three stand out.

AI plays a significant role in advancing oral healthcare. AI-powered tools can help diagnose misalignment and malocclusion earlier, resulting in better oral health outcomes. That capability will keep deepening. The second is the shift toward preventative care. There is a paradigm shift in healthcare from simply treating disease to maintaining good health to prevent disease. Digital technology is enabling practitioners to monitor patients more proactively and deliver more consistent treatment across a broader range of cases. The third is access, as digital dentistry tools become more available, more practitioners across markets like South Africa will be positioned to deliver care at the highest standard.



What are Align's plans for 2026 across South Africa?

Our plans centre on increasing access to innovation, deepening our engagement with the dental and orthodontic community, and ensuring our doctor customers across the region have the tools and support they need.

These efforts will focus on the main pillars of increasing access to innovation, increasing confidence in digital dentistry, and, in general, improving the patient and dentist experience by digitising workflows.

We remain committed to raising awareness of the importance of doctor-led care for optimal patient outcomes and will continue to collaborate with professional associations across South Africa.