EndtfGBV: Build or Break challenges young men to reject toxic digital culture

A new South African campaign is placing men’s well-being at the centre of the conversation around online behaviour, challenging young men to reject toxic digital cultures and redefine what strength and success look like in the social media age.

Photo by William Fortunato via www.pexels.com

Launched under Unesco’s Social Media 4 Peace initiative, the Build or Break campaign responds to the rising threat of technology-facilitated gender-based violence (tfGBV) by addressing its root causes — not just its symptoms.

From toxic masculinity to positive identity

At a time when online spaces are increasingly shaping identity and self-worth, the campaign highlights how harmful narratives around masculinity are impacting young men themselves.

Exposure to misogynistic content, often amplified by algorithms, is not only fuelling abuse but reinforcing narrow, unhealthy definitions of success, power and belonging.

Recent public conversations about the rise of the so-called “manosphere”, including themes explored in Louis Theroux’s documentary The Manosphere, have highlighted how young men are being exposed to online influencers who promote harmful ideas about masculinity and relationships.

Rather than approaching the issue through blame or judgement, the Build or Break campaign introduces a different lens: that respect, dignity and emotional intelligence are foundational to both personal well-being and healthier online communities.

Prevention through cultural relevance

Developed as part of the Social Media 4 Peace programme, the campaign focuses on prevention by speaking directly to young men most at risk of engaging in harmful behaviour online.

Central to this approach is the use of music as a storytelling tool.

In collaboration with social impact agency Iron Heart, the campaign features an original track by emerging artist Xtreem Makhayeni. The song and accompanying video unpack the influence of social media algorithms and encourage reflection on the long-term consequences of online actions.

Build or Break was inspired by real moments where online hate went too far,” says Makhayeni. “It’s about choosing to build, not break.”

Linking awareness to action

Beyond awareness, the campaign connects users to practical support through HeCareZA, a peer-support platform designed to help men develop healthier behaviours, build stronger relationships and navigate emotional challenges.

This integration of storytelling and support reflects a broader shift in how men’s well-being is being addressed — moving from reactive conversations to proactive, behaviour-driven interventions.

A broader business and societal imperative

For brands, platforms and policymakers, the campaign also signals a growing expectation to take responsibility for the digital environments they shape.

As online engagement becomes increasingly tied to identity, culture and commerce, fostering safer, more respectful spaces is no longer optional — it is essential.

Redefining strength in the digital age

At its core, the Build or Break campaign reframes masculinity not as dominance or control, but as accountability, respect and self-awareness. It positions positive behaviour not as a moral obligation, but as a marker of personal growth and long-term success.

In doing so, it highlights a critical insight: improving online spaces starts with improving the well-being of those who inhabit them.

As digital culture continues to evolve, campaigns like this point to a future where healthier expressions of masculinity are not only encouraged — but expected.