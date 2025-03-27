Oral health is more than smiles: South Africa’s public health emergency

Oral health is often overlooked in broader healthcare discussions, yet its impact extends far beyond the mouth. In South Africa, the burden of oral diseases is not only deeply intertwined with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) but also represents an urgent public health challenge—one with significant repercussions for mental health and overall well-being.

Left untreated, oral diseases contribute to chronic pain, social isolation, and diminished self-confidence, while also increasing the risk of serious systemic conditions.

Despite these challenges, most oral health conditions are preventable and manageable when addressed early. With growing recognition of oral health’s role in overall healthcare, the industry has an opportunity—and a responsibility—to drive greater awareness, policy action, and accessible solutions.

“Oral health is not just about bright smiles and good-looking teeth – it is a critical component of overall well-being. In South Africa, the high prevalence of oral diseases, particularly among children and vulnerable communities, reinforces the urgent need for improved oral health education and preventive care,” says Macelle Erasmus, head of Expert at Haleon South Africa.

"The marketing teams driving Haleon's oral health brands—Aquafresh and Sensodyne—are committed to improving oral health education and access across the country. Over the course of just three months, we have conducted more than 39,000 gum health screenings across 16 clinics. In 2025, our expansion aims to reach 100,000 underserved communities as part of Haleon's oral health care outreach programmes."

According to the South African Dental Association (Sada), 41% of children aged 1-9 years and close to 28% of people aged five years and over experienced untreated tooth decay in milk and permanent teeth respectively, while nearly 25% of people aged 15 years and over experienced severe periodontal disease in 2019. The country also saw 1,933 new cases of lip and oral cavity cancer in 2020.

Global oral crisis

The World Health Organisation’s Global Strategy and Action Plan on Oral Health (2023–2030) explains that poor oral health is a contributory factor to a wide range of diseases and conditions including dental caries, severe periodontal (gum) disease, complete tooth loss (edentulism), oral cancer, oro-dental trauma, noma and congenital malformations such as cleft lip and palate, most of which are preventable.

The main oral diseases and conditions are estimated to affect close to 3.5 billion people worldwide. These conditions combined have an estimated global prevalence of 45%, which is higher than the prevalence of any other NCD.

Oral diseases and conditions share common risk factors with leading non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including all forms of tobacco use, harmful alcohol consumption, high intake of free sugars, and lack of exclusive breastfeeding.

The Department of Health’s National Oral Health Policy and Strategy 2024–2034 acknowledges that in South Africa oral health is poorly integrated into other health programmes, "even though it is an integral part of general health". It further recognises that "its role in the management and care of communicable diseases, genetic disorders, trauma, injury, and violence is often overlooked".

This integration is particularly important as more than three million patients are treated in the country’s public primary healthcare facilities annually, at a cost of R650m. Addressing oral health holistically – within the broader healthcare system – can significantly reduce this burden.