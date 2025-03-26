Trump administration begins controversial $11.4bn Covid-19 funding withdrawal
These funds were primarily allocated for Covid-19 testing, vaccination efforts, and addressing health disparities among underserved populations.
This decision has faced criticism from public health officials and experts who argue that the funds were crucial for ongoing public health efforts and for addressing other diseases.
Despite the official end of the federal public health emergency, Covid-19 continues to result in fatalities, with an average of 458 Americans dying each week at the time of the announcement.
The withdrawal of these funds has raised concerns about the potential impact on local health organisations and their ability to provide essential services.
Additionally, under the leadership of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the administration initiated significant changes within federal health agencies. On his first full day in office, Kennedy moved to terminate approximately 5,200 employees across the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), including 1,269 at the CDC.
This action affected many members of the Epidemic Intelligence Service, a programme that trains epidemiologists to investigate disease outbreaks.
Critics have described these moves as taking a "wrecking ball" to public health institutions, expressing concern over the loss of institutional knowledge and capacity.
