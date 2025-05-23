Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

The Walt Disney Company AfricaBroad MediaPBPRGagasi FMWe Do DigitalOLC Through The Line CommunicationsAcademy of Digital ArtsMscsportsPenquinMediamarkDMASABusiness and Arts South AfricaDentsuMedia24SunshinegunEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    IPRN celebrates 30 years with Convention in Porto and the headquarters move to Brussels

    Rodrigo Viana de Freitas was elected for a second and final three-year term as executive president of the organisation.
    Issued by MANGO-OMC
    26 Jun 2025
    26 Jun 2025
    Executive board with Porto mayor
    Executive board with Porto mayor

    The International Public Relations Network (IPRN) celebrated its 30th anniversary with a convention held in Porto, Portugal. Around 50 members from 30 agencies gathered over four days to present case studies, share best practices, and discuss the future of the sector in light of changes in international politics and the rapid growth of artificial intelligence.

    Rodrigo Viana de Freitas was unanimously re-elected as executive president of the network for a second and final three-year term. Alongside Rodrigo Viana, the board members for the coming year were also elected: Ashwani Singla (India), Carina Almeida (Brazil), Ko Fujii (Japan), Michele Mekky (USA), Nicole Capper (South Africa), and Philippe Beck (Luxembourg). The next IPRN meetings will take place in Rome (2026) and Tokyo (2027).

    Says Capper, “It is an honour to be elected for a second term on the executive board. The IPRN network is a powerful global collaborator for business and knowledge sharing and my service on the Board not only keeps me close to global trends, but it also forges international alliances that greatly serve South African clients.”

    Capper was also elected as the regional head for Africa and the Middle East. “These two regions have huge growth potential,” says Capper. “We look forward to actively growing the network in these regions as there is a need for local communication specialists on both the African continent and in the Middle East for international business contracts. The IPRN network is perfectly suited to provide these.”

    Founded in 1995, IPRN now has its headquarters in Brussels, in a move aimed at bringing the network closer to European institutions. According to Rodrigo Viana de Freitas, “this step is fundamental to preparing the organization for the years ahead.” He adds: “The goal is to equip IPRN with management capacity to continue expanding into new geographies and to support members in generating international business with brands and institutions across all sectors.”

    IPRN celebrates 30 years with Convention in Porto and the headquarters move to Brussels

    Mayor of Porto welcomes the group

    The annual meeting program included a morning at Porto Business School, an event partner, with two international keynote sessions: “Donald Trump’s Foreign Policy: Impacts on International Relations,” by Jorge Rodrigues, coordinator of PBS’s Geopolitics Observatory, and “Artificial Intelligence and the New World,” by Ricardo Ribeiro, Director of Digital Transformation at Banco Montepio and professor in postgraduate and MBA programs at various universities.

    The group was also welcomed by the Mayor of Porto, another event partner, with a formal reception at Casa do Roseiral. On the occasion, Rui Moreira emphasized Porto’s cultural and international dimension, explaining the city’s transformation process over the past 12 years. The event concluded with the annual awards ceremony, which this year honored a breast cancer awareness campaign from Puerto Rico as the best of the year.

    About IPRN

    The International Public Relations Network is a global network of independent public relations and communications agencies, with around 50 members in over 100 major cities and more than 30 countries across five continents. It represents all sectors of the industry and has a combined turnover of approximately USD 150 million, with over 1,000 staff and 4,000 clients across its member agencies.

    Read more: Donald Trump, Nicole Capper, Rodrigo Viana de Freitas
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    MANGO-OMC
    MANGO-OMC a South African PR, communications and digital marketing agency with a network across Africa.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz