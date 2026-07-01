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    Absa unveils entrepreneurship fund for young South Africans

    Absa has launched a new entrepreneurship fund aimed at helping young South Africans start and grow businesses, as the bank expands its focus on youth development and economic inclusion.
    1 Jul 2026
    1 Jul 2026
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The Absa Youth Entrepreneurship Fund (Ayef) is providing grant-based funding, business support and access to networks for young entrepreneurs.

    According to Absa, the initiative is intended to address common challenges facing young entrepreneurs, including access to funding, mentorship, business support and market opportunities.

    Unlike traditional financing models, the fund will offer conditional grant funding that does not require repayment or equity participation.

    The programme will support entrepreneurs at different stages of development, from early-stage business ideas to more established ventures seeking growth.

    Participants will receive phased grant funding linked to milestones, alongside mentorship, financial management support, governance guidance and assistance with market access.

    Sydney Mbhele, group chief marketing and corporate affairs officer at Absa, said the initiative is intended to help young entrepreneurs move from ambition to sustainable business growth.

    Over the past five years, Absa says it has invested more than R639m into community programmes that reached approximately 1.7 million people.

    The fund will be delivered in partnership with the Tshiamo Foundation and includes a voluntary model encouraging supported entrepreneurs to mentor future participants.

    Applications for Ayef are expected to open in August 2026. Young entrepreneurs can direct early enquiries to: moc.tcapmiomaihst@feyasba.

    Read more: Absa, Sydney Mbhele
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