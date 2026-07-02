South Africa
Finance Economy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsWorld PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SAICAAICPA & CIMABizcommunity.comMSL South AfricaCape ChamberVarsity VibeSecuritas® Financial GroupFedgroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    South African manufacturing sentiment worsens in June, Absa PMI shows

    South African manufacturing sentiment deteriorated in June as weaker demand weighed on new orders, though lower oil prices boosted confidence about future business conditions, a purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey showed on Wednesday, 1 July 2026.
    By Nilutpal Timsina
    2 Jul 2026
    2 Jul 2026
    Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander. Workers interact while working on the production line at the factory of Khayelitsha Cookies, a Cape Town biscuit maker, in Cape Town, South Africa, 11 May, 2026.
    Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander. Workers interact while working on the production line at the factory of Khayelitsha Cookies, a Cape Town biscuit maker, in Cape Town, South Africa, 11 May, 2026.

    • The seasonally adjusted PMI sponsored by South African bank Absa fell to 47.3 points from 50.8 in May.

    • A reading below 50 indicates a deterioration in overall business conditions for manufacturers.

    • Absa said the survey was conducted after the US and Iran agreed an interim deal to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which brought down global energy prices.

    • A sharp fall in the PMI component on purchasing prices "suggests that April and May may have marked the peak of price pressures," particularly following fuel price cuts that took effect on Wednesday.

    • Some respondents said clients were postponing purchases in anticipation of lower prices, contributing to a drop in new orders, Absa said.

    • A sub-index tracking expected business conditions in six months climbed, reflecting optimism the Iran war could end. But some respondents flagged nationwide anti-migrant protests on Monday, 30 June 2026 as a concern, preventing a stronger improvement in the factory mood.

    Share this article

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz