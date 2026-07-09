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South African rand firms ahead of key manufacturing data
• At 0624 GMT, the rand traded at 16.3450 against the dollar, about 0.5% up from its previous close.
• Statistics South Africa will publish May manufacturing output data at 1100 GMT, offering investors clues on the health of Africa's most industrialised economy.
• Economists polled expect manufacturing output to have fallen 3.2% year-on-year. Nedbank economists forecast a 3% contraction.
• "The sector continues to grapple with high domestic cost structures, caused by inefficient and expensive general economic infrastructure, which has systematically eroded the sector's price competitiveness," Nedbank economists said in a research note, adding that manufacturers have also had to absorb higher US tariffs and the recent surge in local fuel prices.
• South Africa's benchmark 2035 government bond was firmer in early deals, as the yield fell 4.5 basis points to 8.33%.
Source: Reuters
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