South Africa
Finance Markets & Investment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsWorld PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Location BankAICPA & CIMATimes 3 TechnologiesBridgementNorth-West University (NWU)SAICABizcommunity.comMSL South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    South African rand firms ahead of key manufacturing data

    The South African rand firmed in early trade on Thursday, 9 July 2026 ahead of local manufacturing production data due later in the session, even as oil prices rose and the dollar remained firm following renewed US-Iran tensions.
    By Nilutpal Timsina
    9 Jul 2026
    9 Jul 2026
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    • At 0624 GMT, the rand traded at 16.3450 against the dollar, about 0.5% up from its previous close.

    • Statistics South Africa will publish May manufacturing output data at 1100 GMT, offering investors clues on the health of Africa's most industrialised economy.

    • Economists polled expect manufacturing output to have fallen 3.2% year-on-year. Nedbank economists forecast a 3% contraction.

    • "The sector continues to grapple with high domestic cost structures, caused by inefficient and expensive general economic infrastructure, which has systematically eroded the sector's price competitiveness," Nedbank economists said in a research note, adding that manufacturers have also had to absorb higher US tariffs and the recent surge in local fuel prices.

    • South Africa's benchmark 2035 government bond was firmer in early deals, as the yield fell 4.5 basis points to 8.33%.

    Share this article

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz