Saica strengthens the future of the profession through the Saica Trainee Collective

As South Africa commemorates Youth Month and reflects on the courage and determination of the young people who shaped the nation's future in 1976, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica), is reaffirming its commitment to developing future-fit leaders through the launch of the Saica Trainee Collective and its 50 Years of Impact campaign.

As Saica celebrates 50 years of impact, the organisation continues to create pathways that enable young professionals to thrive, lead and make meaningful contributions to society. The newly launched Saica Trainee Collective is a collaborative community movement created by Saica trainees, for trainees. Supported solely through the sponsorship of Standard Bank, CBS, and CAMAF, the initiative seeks to foster connection, support and growth among trainee accountants across South Africa and international.

Recognising the pressures associated with professional training, board examinations and workplace demands, the Collective aims to break down traditional silos between firms and regions by creating opportunities for trainees to engage through mentorship circles, wellness initiatives, networking events and leadership development programmes. More importantly, it creates a community where trainees can support one another, build resilience and navigate the challenges of their professional journeys together.

The regional launch events, which have attracted strong participation from trainees across the Northern, Southern, and Eastern regions, have provided valuable platforms for aspiring Chartered Accountants to connect, share experiences and build lasting professional relationships. The initiative reflects Saica's belief that success in the profession should not be achieved in isolation, but through collaboration, shared learning and meaningful support networks.

"The future of our profession depends on how effectively we support and empower young professionals today," says Saica chief executive officer, Patricia Stock. "The Saica Trainee Collective represents a new approach to professional community-building, one that recognises that success is strengthened through collaboration, mentorship and networking by sharing experiences with shared purpose." Through this initiative, trainees gain vital access to professional networking opportunities across various firms, sectors, and regions, alongside dedicated mentorship and peer-support circles. Furthermore, the collective provides wellness and resilience programmes, leadership and personal development opportunities, and a collaborative platform to engage with fellow future leaders of the profession.

The launch of the Saica Trainee Collective forms part of Saica's broader commitment to youth empowerment as the organisation celebrates 50 Years of Impact since its attainment in 1976. Through the 50 Years of Impact campaign, Saica is amplifying the voices of difference makers whose contributions have helped shape opportunities for young South Africans over the past five decades. The campaign reflects on the progress achieved, honours those who have created meaningful change and inspires collective action for the future. As Saica celebrates this milestone, it is shining a spotlight on the stories of leaders, members, partners, trainees and beneficiaries who have helped shape the profession and create opportunities for future generations.

The campaign also seeks to mobilise support for Thuthuka, Saica's flagship transformation and social impact initiative, which continues to provide aspiring Chartered Accountants from disadvantaged backgrounds with access to funding, mentorship and academic support. Please click here to watch the campaign video, and here to access the June edition of Accountancy SA for more insights into the Saica Trainee Collective, youth development, and Saica’s 50 Years of Impact campaign.



