IFAC and Saica to co-host 2028 World Congress of Accountants in Cape Town, South Africa

The International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) and South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) are thrilled to announce the World Congress of Accountants (WCOA) will be held in Cape Town, South Africa in November 2028. Recognised as the accountancy profession’s premier global gathering, WCOA is a bi-annual event that brings together representatives of the profession from jurisdictions around the world to strengthen the accountancy community through shared learning, collaboration, and relationship building.

This announcement represents a monumental achievement for the South African accountancy profession, marking the first time in WCOA’s 124-year history that the flagship event for the profession will be held on the African continent. Hosting the congress in Cape Town positions South Africa as a key enabler of Africa’s global innovation, connectedness and resilience.

News of Saica’s co-hosting comes as the profession prepares to convene in Seoul, South Korea for the 2026 World Congress of Accountants this November. Like the 2026 congress, WCOA 2028 will be scheduled alongside IFAC’s annual council meeting. In-person attendees will experience plenary sessions, expert panels, and networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange across sectors. Participants will include IFAC Professional Accountancy Organisation (PAO) leadership, professional services firms, standard-setters, regulators, government officials, multilateral and development agencies, and representatives from the business and investor communities.

Lee White, IFAC chief executive officer, said: "Cape Town is a dynamic, diverse, and globally connected city, an outstanding choice for WCOA 2028. This Congress will spotlight the accountancy profession’s role in driving trust, sustainability, and innovation in an increasingly complex world. We are honored to partner with Saica to create an event that inspires our profession and equips our society for a better future.”

"Securing WCOA 2028 is both a validation of our standing as a professional body deeply committed to serving the public interest, and a powerful affirmation of South Africa's appeal as a premier destination for global business, tourism, and investment,” said Patricia Stock, Saica chief executive officer. "Our CA(SA) designation was recently voted the number one most trusted designation by renowned research body, Edelman DxI in 2025, following similar success in 2023. Hosting this congress allows us to leverage trust to drive conversations on transparency, ethical leadership, and the role of the profession in building resilient economies. This is a win not just for Saica, but for the entire African continent as we lead the global profession into a sustainable and ethical future.”



