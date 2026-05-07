A programme anchored in capability and sustainability

Lilitha Solar Project 4 was designed to develop Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with strong financial management practices, business acumen, and operational resilience. Through targeted business development interventions, ongoing mentorship, and technical support, the programme seeks to move MSMEs beyond informal operations towards businesses that have sustainable and scalable business models.

At its core, the programme demonstrates Saica ED’s strategic approach to Enterprise Development; one that prioritises long-term sustainability, accountability, and measurable impact. This is evidenced by the programme’s performance indicators, including 100% business compliance, with all participating MSME’s fully registered and in possession of the required business documentation.

Strong progress at midpoint

Now five to six months into implementation, Lilitha Solar Project 4 is already yielding notable outcomes, underscoring the effectiveness of the programme’s design and execution. To date, the programme has created 9 jobs, while 7 MSMEs have successfully accessed funding opportunities, reflecting strengthened business credibility and financial readiness.

Several participating MSMEs have achieved significant milestones, including the following:

Zayz Unlimited secured an unlimited long‑term contract with Cash Build, providing income certainty and strong long‑term growth prospects. As a result of this and other programme interventions, Zayz Unlimited secured a 3 to 5-‑year contract with Ratri Cash Stores and acquired a second‑hand rollback truck, further strengthening its operational capacity and service delivery capability.

ZinoM relocated its operations to the Central Business District of De Aar , a strategic move that has enhanced visibility and access to its target market and has expanded its client reach.

In addition, one participating MSME recorded its highest turnover to date, while five of the participating MSMEs have achieved increased turnover levels, and all have highlighted improved financial oversight, management discipline, and business planning across the cohort.

Collectively, the portfolio has recorded a 71% increase in total turnover and an 86% increase in net profit, demonstrating substantial commercial growth and improved profitability at this stage of the programme.

Ongoing technical and back‑office support

A key strength of Lilitha Solar Project 4 lies in the continuous Back‑Office and technical support provided under Saica ED’s guidance. This includes the preparation and review of updated monthly management accounts, ensuring MSMEs maintain accurate financial records and are equipped to make informed strategic decisions off the back of up to date figures. To date, all the MSMEs have monthly management accounts prepared.

Further reinforcing MSME sustainability

Building on the programme’s core interventions, additional targeted actions have been implemented to strengthen operational resilience, skills development, and long-term commercial viability among participating MSMEs. The below indicate the tangible intervention that have been implemented:

Asset procurement for Tranche 1 has been fully completed, enabling businesses to operate more efficiently and competitively.

Two masterclasses have been successfully delivered, strengthening participants’ competencies in critical business and financial management areas.

Blossom Pride secured and successfully completed a training project in Askham, demonstrating the programme’s effectiveness in facilitating access to income‑generating opportunities.

As Lilitha Solar Project 4 progresses into its latter half, the achievements to date provide clear evidence that the programme is fulfilling its intended objectives. Under Saica Enterprise Development’s stewardship, participating MSMEs are demonstrating improved financial performance, strengthened operational capacity, enhanced compliance levels, and growing market readiness.



