One man. One backpack. One 1,600km journey to redefine what “home” means in South Africa

As South African architect and social entrepreneur Wandile Mthiyane walks 1,600km from Durban to Cape Town, his journey is doing more than testing physical endurance, it is sparking a national conversation around housing, dignity, inequality, and what it truly means to belong.

Supported by South African outdoor brand K-Way, Mthiyane’s “Walk For Home” initiative is shedding light on the lived realities of millions of South Africans who continue to face housing insecurity decades into democracy.

The journey, which concludes in Cape Town on 16 June 2026, comes after Mthiyane was accepted into Harvard University to further his work in housing innovation, only to receive news shortly thereafter that funding for his studies had fallen through.

Rather than abandoning the opportunity, he chose to walk.

“Getting into Harvard and then immediately receiving a letter saying there was no funding for me was devastating,” says Mthiyane. “I realised I didn’t just want to study housing from a classroom. I wanted to reconnect with the problem I’ve spent my life trying to solve by listening directly to communities experiencing the housing crisis every day.”

For Mthiyane, the concept of “home” is deeply personal.

By the age of 12, he had already lived in approximately 10 different homes across informal settlements and townships. One of the defining memories of his childhood was watching government officials write a number on his aunt’s home, signifying that she had been placed on a waiting list for an RDP house.

“She passed away a month and a half ago still waiting,” he says.

That experience would later shape his decision to become an architect and launch Ubuntu Home, a platform focused on helping communities design, finance, and build dignified housing solutions through technology and local participation.

“Housing affects everything: health, education, safety, employment, dignity,” explains Mthiyane. “It’s not just about buildings. It’s about human potential.”

But while the walk is rooted in advocacy, it has also become a profound lesson in humanity.

Along the route, Mthiyane has been hosted by strangers in churches, rondavels, family homes, and community halls. One of the most emotional moments of the journey came when a woman in the Eastern Cape, sharing the same name as his mother, welcomed him as one of her own children.

“This journey keeps reminding me that Ubuntu is still alive,” he says.

In another encounter, a gogo waiting along the roadside handed him what appeared to be her last R30, telling him: “God will carry you through.

This work is important.”

“I almost cried,” he admits.

Now more than 500km into the walk, Mthiyane says the experience has challenged perceptions around fear, poverty, and community in South Africa.

“A lot of people asked me whether I was scared walking alone through poorer communities,” he says. “But what I’ve experienced is extraordinary generosity. People who have very little continue to share what they have. South Africans are incredible people.”

The walk is also gaining traction beyond the public, opening conversations at leadership level around housing delivery and innovation. On 8 May 2026, Mthiyane met with the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements and Public Works and Infrastructure in the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature, as well as the Head of Department for the Eastern Cape Department of Human Settlements.

“As I walk across the country, I’m meeting with government officials to help them build better and providing my platform as a solution,” he says.

Through Ubuntu Home, Mthiyane aims to operationalise South Africa’s Enhanced People’s Housing Process (EPHP), creating systems that empower communities to participate directly in building sustainable housing while stimulating local economic development.

“We are not asking government to rewrite policy,” he says. “We are building the operating system to make people-led housing delivery actually work.”

As the physical demands of the walk intensify, Mthiyane says practical support has become essential to sustaining the mission.

“Honestly, it’s either good gear or permanent injury,” he says. “Every house needs a strong foundation, and my K-Way gear became part of mine.”

After connecting with the brand, K-Way provided Mthiyane with upgraded gear and direct technical support from its design team to help improve comfort and reduce strain during the journey.

“K-Way’s support has honestly been a lifeline,” he says. “They didn’t just send equipment, they listened, adjusted my backpack setup, upgraded my gear, and genuinely cared about the journey itself. That level of support means everything when you’re alone on the road.”

For the brand, the partnership reflects a broader belief in supporting purposeful South African journeys that create meaningful impact.

“Wandile’s journey is about far more than endurance,” says a spokesperson for K-Way. “It’s about dignity, humanity, and hope. As a proudly South African brand built for real journeys, we believe in supporting people who are actively working to move the country forward.”

As he continues toward Cape Town, Mthiyane hopes the walk encourages South Africans to rethink their relationship with the housing crisis and with one another.

“We can either stay inside our homes and send thoughts and prayers, or we can become part of the solution,” he says. “Storytelling creates empathy, and empathy creates action.”

Follow and support Wandile’s journey:

Instagram/TikTok/X: @wandileubuntu

Website: A Walk For Home

GoFundMe: Support Wandile’s Harvard journey and Walk for Home campaign



