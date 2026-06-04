From kasi hustle to construction powerhouse

At the heart of Uitenhage in Kwanobuhle township, where ambition is often tested by circumstance, is a powerful story of resilience and purpose rising from the dust. It is a story shaped by early mornings, tight resources, and a dream that refused to stay small.

Growing up in Kwanobuhle, where community is everything and opportunities are hard-earned, the foundation of success was not money, but mindset. Surrounded by challenges, Phumeza Kate learned early that survival required strength, discipline, commitment, and the courage to lead. Instead of being defined by limitations, she used them as building blocks for something greater. That vision gave birth to Ilinge Lethu Bafazi Trading, a small business operating in Walmer and Jeffreys Bay, specialising in concrete blocks, bricks, and paving, a company that stands proudly in a male-dominated construction space, proving that women can also lead, build, and thrive.

The beginning of Kate's journey was not polished, it was real, with slow growth and limited capital which led to moments of doubting the process. There were days when giving up would have been easier but because of her ambition, her focus adapted naturally and was guided by purpose to uplift other women in the construction industry.

Ilinge’s turning point, came when the business achieved SANS-certified quality standards, validating the hard work and unlocking credibility in larger markets. Suddenly, the hustle began to evolve into a structured operation, which led to doors opening to bigger projects.

The tangible transformation and breakthrough came as a result of participating on Saica Enterprise Development’s Financial Excellence Programme. This programme brought robust financial expertise, structured coaching, and operational investment support. Through it, the business strengthened its financial systems, improved operational efficiency, and built the discipline needed for sustainable growth. With this backing, the business did not just survive; it scaled by growing in revenue and net profit, and increasing its workforce from two to 12 employees.

Today, this success goes beyond numbers, it is reflected in the lives changed and the woman inspired to bring about this change. Challenges like logistics and scaling still exist, but they no longer define the journey. Instead, they are part of the growth process that fuels innovation and resilience.

When purpose meets opportunity, especially with the right support like Saica Enterprise Development Financial Excellence Programme – dreams don’t just survive, they rise.

– Ilinge Lethu Bafazi Trading

At its core, this journey is more than a business success story, it is a testament to what sustainable development truly looks like on the ground. Through the Saica Enterprise Development Financial Excellence Programme, sustainability is no longer just a concept, but a lived reality. It is seen in structured growth, in disciplined financial thinking, and in a business that is built not just to survive but to last.



