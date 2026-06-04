South Africa
Entrepreneurship SMEs
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

CivitasSAICACape ChamberFastway CouriersPrimedia BroadcastingBullion PR & CommunicationBusiness Partners LimitedSME South AfricaEdge GrowthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Building businesses. Transforming futures

    South Africa’s entrepreneurial future is being actively reshaped, and the 2025 Impact Report from The Hope Factory and Saica Enterprise Development (Saica ED) reveals just how powerful that transformation has become. At the intersection of youth empowerment, inclusive entrepreneurship and workforce readiness, the organisations are building a pipeline of resilient, future-fit businesses that are driving real economic participation.
    Issued by SAICA
    4 Jun 2026
    4 Jun 2026
    Building businesses. Transforming futures

    In 2025, the group supported 546 MSMEs across 30 national projects, working alongside 49 Saica-associated practices and 67 skilled volunteers to deliver structured development, mentorship and financial expertise. The focus on inclusion remains intentional and measurable, with 347 women-owned businesses were empowered, alongside significant growth in youth-owned enterprises, reinforcing a strong commitment to advancing underrepresented entrepreneurs.

    This impact is rooted in a few offerings. The Hope Factory activates Socio-Economic and Skills Development programmes, enabling unemployed individuals, particularly youth, to start and build micro enterprises. Saica ED offers customised enterprise and supplier development through embedding financial excellence in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), focusing on compliance and Enterprise and Supplier Development support, ensuring businesses are not only started, but sustained and scaled.

    Together, this approach equips entrepreneurs with critical future skills, from financial literacy and capability to be operationally viable and market ready, positioning them to participate actively in evolving sectors that attempt to transform our economy effectively.

    The outcomes go beyond training and coaching into measurable economic impact. Across programmes, businesses reported positive revenue growth, increased profitability, job creation, and improved compliance, while many accessed new markets, secured contracts, and unlocked funding opportunities. Structured initiatives such as loan readiness programmes and Enterprise and Supplier Development partnerships enabled entrepreneurs to move closer to growth capital, with selected participants advancing through funding pipelines and investment readiness stages.

    What stands out the most is how these interventions translate into real, human stories of change. Entrepreneurs like Lindelwa Mabila, who grew her cleaning chemical manufacturing business and increased employment from two to six staff members, illustrate how targeted support creates lasting social and business legacies within communities. These stories are real, and represent a broader movement of small businesses evolving into sustainable contributors to local economies.

    Behind this progress is a powerful ecosystem of collaboration. Partnerships with corporates, industry bodies and development agencies continue to expand reach and deepen impact, ensuring entrepreneurs receive holistic support – combining skills, mentorship, market access, and funding pathways. It is this collective approach that enables scalable, inclusive growth while strengthening South Africa’s broader MSME landscape.

    The Hope Factory and Saica Enterprise Development 2025 Impact Report provide a clear view of how entrepreneurial development drives economic transformation, showcasing sector-based interventions, measurable outcomes and inspiring success stories that demonstrate what is possible when collaboration meets purpose.

    To explore the full scope of the impact, stories and insights, download the 2025 Impact Report and join the journey of building South Africa’s next generation of entrepreneurs.

    Share this article
    SAICA
    SAICA is the professional home of #DifferenceMakers - A community of passionate accountants who are leaders in business, government, and the communities they serve. CA(SA); AGA(SA) and AT(SA).
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz