MyCiTi fare hikes loom as diesel prices surge

Cape Town’s MyCiTi commuters could face fare increases from July 2026 as sustained high diesel prices continue placing pressure on public transport operating costs.

The City of Cape Town said it has absorbed diesel price increases since March and will continue protecting commuters from higher fares in June. However, officials warned that fare increases may become unavoidable if diesel prices remain elevated.

It is anticipated that MyCiTi fares could increase by at least 32%, depending on the diesel price adjustment announced by national government on 3 June 2026.

“We have tried our utmost best to protect our MyCiTi commuters for as long as possible against the sky-high diesel prices, and we are still trying,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas.

“Unfortunately, we cannot do so for much longer. Commuters will be able to save money in June, but as of July, the MyCiTi fares may be higher.”

According to the City, the revised fare levels adopted by the Portfolio Committee on Urban Mobility now make provision for a diesel price of up to R40,75 per litre amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and conflict in the Middle East.

The proposed fare adjustments will be served before Council for approval on 27 May 2026.

Middle East conflict adds pressure

The City said global oil market volatility and geopolitical tensions continue creating uncertainty around fuel costs and public transport affordability.

“The conflict in the Middle East is causing genuine hardship for ordinary people around the world, especially the most vulnerable people in society,” Quintas said.

“We can’t control global oil markets, but we want to assure commuters that we will keep on trying to make the service as affordable as possible for as long as possible.”

The City said any approved fare increase would also apply to Dial-a-Ride services.

Officials added that commuters will be informed of the final fare adjustments after national government announces the new diesel price on 3 June 2026.