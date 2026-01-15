Inaugural Accounting Award introduced at NSC High Achievers Ceremony

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) has proudly sponsored the Accounting Award at the National Senior Certificate (NSC) High Achievers Results Announcement - a historic first for the profession. This inaugural inclusion of an accounting category sends a powerful message: Accounting is not just about numbers—it’s about driving economic growth, building communities, and empowering youth.

“Accountants are essential to driving economic growth and building a sustainable future—one where job creation, ethical leadership, and strong governance are key. By nurturing the next generation of accountants, we’re not just shaping individuals’ futures—we’re securing the economic well-being of South Africa and the world. Our collaboration with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) is essential for advancing progress within our education system. This impact extends beyond these awards to encompass interventions aimed at addressing existing barriers, skills development, and wraparound support,” says Patricia Stock, Saica CEO.

Celebrating excellence and inspiring ambition

Saica congratulates the Class of 2025 on achieving a historic pass rate of 88% - a milestone for youth, the Department of Basic Education, Minister Siviwe Gwarube, the Director-General, educators, and parents on the successful conclusion of the NSC. To those who did not achieve the desired outcome this time, remember: this is not the end of your dream. Every step and challenge brings you closer to success.

In 2025, more than 900,000 resilient learners sat for the matric exams - each carrying dreams of making an impact locally and globally. Many do not realise the magnitude of their achievement in reaching this milestone.

The Accounting Award honoured the three top-performing learners from quintile 1–3 schools, celebrating the dedication of both educators and learners to excellence. Saica extends its congratulations to Fhedzisani Ndivhuweni, Sesono Masingili, and the overall National Top Accounting Learner, Motshidzi Ramooha, who achieved an exceptional 100% in Accounting.

Awards like these do more than recognise achievement - they ignite ambition and inspire perseverance, serving as catalysts for developing future chartered accountants, associate general accountants, and accounting technicians - difference-makers who will sustain and grow the profession beyond its 130-year legacy.

“Youth empowerment is at the core of everything we do. Saica is committed to a cradle-to-career philosophy for youth development. To sustain a remarkable profession, we must start at grassroots level. That’s why partnerships with the Department of Basic Education, FASSET, and others are essential—not only to build South Africa but to enable inclusive access to the accountancy profession, empower the continent, and mobilise future economic growth and innovation,” adds Gugu Makhanya, Saica Thuthuka head.

Empowering future leaders

As a leading globally recognised accounting body, SAICA leads with purpose, integrity, and the spirit of Ubuntu. Our commitment to youth is embedded in initiatives like the Thuthuka Education Upliftment Fund (TEUF), which offers a comprehensive bursary covering tuition, accommodation, textbooks, stipend, laptop, and wraparound psychosocial support to African and Coloured students pursuing Accounting studies.

Patricia Stock emphasises:

“More needs to be done across the value chain to address the concern of Mathematics and Accounting. We have seen fewer learners writing both subjects and a concerning reduced pass rate of 77.9% in Accounting and 64% in Mathematics. Transformation starts at school level. We need to ensure that learners, particularly those from underserved communities, have the tools, resources, and support to excel. Together, we have an opportunity to build a future where every talented learner can contribute to a thriving economy and a stronger South Africa.”

For over 23 years, through donors, mentors, and partners, Saica has empowered 6,000 students, ensuring a sustainable pipeline of future Chartered Accountants who are now driving economic growth locally and globally.

Partnerships that matter

Multi-stakeholder collaboration is essential to building the skills required for economic growth, especially for gateway professional qualifications such as the CA(SA), which require early, grassroots interventions. This underpins our collaboration with the DBE, FASSET, South African Mathematics Foundation (SAMF) and other partners. Sponsoring the inaugural Accounting Award is not only a proud moment—it affirms the profession’s relevance and continued commitment to impact our society.

Saica’s partnership with the Department of Basic Education extends well beyond recognising top achievers. We firmly believe that developing future talent is not the sole responsibility of government. Public-Private-Philanthropic Partnerships are critical to securing sustainable funding and delivering long-term, high-impact skills development initiatives - particularly to address the Mathematics challenge.

We therefore invite and encourage more organisations to join hands with Saica through the Thuthuka Education Upliftment Fund, to support learners in accessing higher education and to strengthen initiatives focused on learner and teacher development, ensuring a sustainable pipeline of future professionals.

Looking ahead

As we celebrate the 2025 NSC top achievers, Saica remains committed to supporting learners through various maths, accounting, and leadership initiatives in 2026, adding to the over 1 million learners already empowered annually. Our Saica Development Camps, enabled through our partnership with FASSET and DBE, will continue to empower over 3,000 Grade 11 and Grade 12 learners annually, equipping them with essential revision support, practical life skills, and leadership development - while introducing them to the diverse opportunities within the accounting profession.

How you can get involved

Through shared vision and collaboration, we can achieve more. Join us in shaping the future by mentoring learners at Saica Development Camps, contributing to the Thuthuka Education Upliftment Fund, or inspiring youth through various Saica youth initiatives. Together, we can empower the next generation and build a stronger South Africa.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.saica.org.za/, for Thuthuka bursary applications visit: Saica



