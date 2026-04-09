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    Absa boosts fuel cashback as petrol and diesel price surge hits South African consumers

    Issued by OnPoint PR
    9 Apr 2026
    9 Apr 2026
    Bank increases fuel earn cap and enhances rewards as rising costs continue to pressure household budgets.

    Absa Rewards has increased its fuel cashback cap and enhanced earn rates, as South Africans face one of the sharpest recent increases in fuel prices.

    From 1 April 2026, the price of petrol increased by more than R3 per litre, with diesel rising even higher, placing pressure on household budgets and the cost of daily travel. Fuel is one of the largest monthly expenses for many South Africans. It enables people to get to work, run businesses, and manage day-to-day life

    To support its customers, Absa has increased its fuel earn cap by R2,000 to deliver practical relief when it matters most. The increased cap will apply from 1 April to 31 May 2026, aligning with a period of heightened travel and increased cost pressure.

    Alicia Raynard, executive at Absa Rewards
    Alicia Raynard, executive at Absa Rewards

    Alicia Raynard, executive: Absa Rewards says: “Fuel is one of the most immediate pressures on household budgets, and increases of this scale change how people move, work and spend. Customers are looking for real ways to stretch their money further, and our focus is on delivering value that is simple, immediate and felt in everyday life and with this intervention we are ensuring that our customers across Rewards tiers experience the benefit back into their wallets.”

    Absa Rewards, offering free membership to Absa customers who opt in, has also introduced permanent improvements to fuel earn rates, significantly increasing the value customers can earn on everyday fuel spend.

    Through its partnership with Sasol, customers can earn up to 30 percent real cashback on fuel, offering immediate value at the pump rather than points or delayed rewards. Unlike many fuel rewards programmes that rely on points or complex structures, Absa Rewards is designed to deliver simple, immediate value that customers can see and use.

    Customers earn the highest value when filling up at Sasol, reinforcing Absa’s partnership and encouraging more cost-efficient fuel behaviour, particularly during high travel periods such as Easter.

    Raynard adds: “This update forms part of Absa’s broader commitment to delivering relevant, everyday value to customers. At a time when many South Africans are having to make difficult financial decisions, Absa remains focused on supporting customers in practical ways that recognise that every journey, and every story, matters.”

    For more information on Absa Rewards, visit www.absa.co.za/rewards.

    Read more: Absa, OnPoint PR, Alicia Raynard
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