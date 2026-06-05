Absa Charity Golf and Padel Day raises record R3m, exceeding fundraising target by 50%

The 2026 Absa Charity Golf and Padel Day has raised a record R3m for people and communities in need through Good Morning Angels, surpassing its fundraising target by R1m and making this the most successful event in its 19 years history.

The achievement takes the total amount raised through this force for good platform to R17m since its inception, reflecting nearly two decades of bringing together clients, partners and business leaders to support causes that make a real difference in people's lives.

Funds raised will be distributed through Good Morning Angels, a long-running community support platform that helps individuals, families, schools, charities and community organisations across South Africa.

More than 500 guests attended this year's event at Sun City Resort, which featured golf, padel, a dedicated Pinotage Showcase, a gala dinner and charity auction, all contributing towards the record-breaking fundraising outcome.

"The generosity shown by our clients, partners and guests was extraordinary," says Leon Spies, chief financial officer: Customer and Channel at Absa. "We set ourselves a target of R2m and are humbled to have exceeded it. While raising R3m is a remarkable achievement, what matters most is the difference those funds will make. Every contribution made on the day will help provide support, create opportunities and bring hope to people and communities facing real challenges."

A highlight of this year's programme was the Pinotage Showcase, hosted in partnership with the Pinotage Association. Celebrating South Africa's only indigenous wine varietal, the experience brought together leading winemakers, clients and partners in support of the fundraising effort, while showcasing a proudly South African success story that continues to make its mark on the global stage.

The event also welcomed several well-known sporting personalities, including rugby legends Joel Stransky and Flip van der Merwe, who joined guests in supporting the fundraising effort and added to the spirit of camaraderie that has become synonymous with the event over the years.

The fundraising effort reached its peak during the Gala Dinner and Charity Auction, where guests bid on a range of exclusive experiences and collectables. Among the most sought-after items were a signed Carlos Alcaraz tennis racket, a luxury cruise experience, an exclusive Stellenbosch wine experience with leading winemakers, premium wine collections, a Kruger National Park driving experience and a luxury Omega Speedmaster timepiece. The spirited bidding helped push the fundraising total well beyond the original target.

The evening was hosted by broadcaster and comedian Dan Nicholl, whose trademark humour and energy kept guests entertained while helping drive participation throughout the auction. Absa Private and Personal Banking Chief Executive, Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, also encouraged guests to embrace the spirit of giving and led by example by opening the bidding.

For Absa, the event is about more than fundraising.

"At its heart, this is about helping people," adds Spies. "Year after year, we see what can happen when people come together behind a common cause. The R3m raised this year is a testament to the generosity of everyone who supported the event and their commitment to helping others."

The impact of this support can already be seen through projects previously funded through Good Morning Angels. One recent example is New Jerusalem Children's Home, where funding helped improve facilities for vulnerable children, creating safer spaces to learn and play while supporting programmes that benefit both the children in its care and the surrounding community.

The success of this year's event is a reminder that meaningful change starts when people come together behind a shared purpose. Through the generosity of clients, partners and supporters, the R3 million raised will help write new stories of hope, resilience and opportunity in communities across South Africa.