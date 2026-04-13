Absa champions community and equity at 2026 Ladies Invitational, elevating impact through golf

Nadia van der Westhuizen wins at the Absa Sunshine Ladies Tour.

Absa has once again demonstrated its commitment to being a force for good, using the power of sports to drive tangible social impact at their third edition of the Absa Ladies Invitational, held in partnership with the Sunshine Ladies Tour from 25–29 March 2026.

Hosted at the prestigious Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club, the tournament brought together leading female golfers, business leaders and cultural influencers for a week that seamlessly blended elite sport with purpose-driven impact. South Africa’s Nadia van der Westhuizen delivered a commanding performance to claim the championship title, highlighting the rising standard and depth of talent within the women’s game.

At the heart of this year’s tournament was Absa’s Force for Good initiative, which translated on-course performance into meaningful community upliftment. For every birdie scored across both the Pro-Am and tournament rounds, Absa committed R1,000 towards sustainable food security projects. This initiative reflects Absa’s broader ambition to create shared value by linking sport, sustainability and socio-economic development in a way that delivers lasting impact beyond the fairways.

In a continued effort to address inequality in professional golf, the Absa Ladies Invitational maintained a prize purse of R1.5m, aligning directly with the men’s tournaments. This parity reinforces Absa’s commitment to advancing gender equality in sport while contributing to the long-term growth and commercial viability of women’s golf.

Nadia van der Westhuizen said: “Winning the Absa Ladies Invitational meant everything to me. The level of competition on the Sunshine Ladies Tour this year had been incredibly high, and every player was pushing their boundaries and raising the standard. It is a moment I will cherish for a long time.”

Jabulile Nsibanyoni, head of Sponsorships at Absa, emphasised the broader significance of the event: “Golf is a powerful platform to connect people, communities and opportunities. If we want to see meaningful progress, we must ensure that everyone feels included and has a seat at the table. Platforms like the Absa Ladies Invitational enable us to do exactly that, while also creating real impact where it is needed most.”

Through the Absa Ladies Invitational, the bank continues to demonstrate that sport can be a catalyst for positive change, where every swing, every birdie and every moment contributes to building stronger, more resilient communities.

“As the final putt dropped and the tournament ended, the true legacy of the Absa Ladies Invitational extended far beyond the leaderboard. It is reflected in the communities that will benefit, the opportunities created for women in sport, and the growing belief that business, when driven by purpose, can be a catalyst for lasting change. Through initiatives like this, Absa continues to turn moments of excellence into meaningful progress, reinforcing its commitment to shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future for all.” Nsibanyoni concluded.



