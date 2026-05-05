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    Big laughs with Savanna at comedy’s biggest night

    South Africa’s biggest night in comedy took over Gold Reef City, The Lyric Theatre, on Saturday, 2 May, as the country’s finest comedic talent gathered for the 13th Annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards.
    Issued by OnPoint PR
    5 May 2026
    5 May 2026
    Winners of the 13th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Award
    Winners of the 13th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Award

    This year’s show embraced the theme A Family Affair. Celebrating comedy for what it truly is: a wonderfully chaotic, brilliantly dysfunctional family where everyone has a role to play, and no one holds back on the punchlines.

    At the centre of the madness were hosts, the Goliath family. Jason Goliath, Donovan Goliath, Nicholas Goliath and Kate Goliath, who brought their signature chemistry and enough family drama to make every audience member feel right at home.

    From the moment the lights went up, the night delivered everything audiences have come to expect from comedy’s biggest stage: iconic roasts, unforgettable acceptance speeches, surprise moments, standing ovations, and the kind of laughter that reminds you exactly why South African comedy continues to thrive.

    This year’s cast brought the family theme to life in full force, with standout performances from some of the country’s biggest comedic names, each adding their own flavour to a night packed with chaos, celebration and comedy gold. From industry legends to breakout stars, every moment reinforced why the Waldo remains one of the most coveted trophies in South African entertainment.

    One of the most powerful moments of the evening came as winners stepped forward to claim their place in comedy history, joining a legacy of performers who continue to shape and define the local industry.

    Big laughs with Savanna at comedy&#x2019;s biggest night

    The 2026 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Award winners are:

    • Savanna Newcomer Award: Rae Du Plooy
    • Breakthrough Act of the Year Award: Linde Sibanda
    • Best Comedy Festival or Show Award: Ground Culture Comedy
    • Joe Mafela Award: Siya Seya
    • Innovative Comedy Performance Award: Conrad Koch & Chester Missing
    • Beyond the Mic Award: Kagiso Lediga for the voice of young Rafiki, The Lion King
    • Best Friend of Comedy Award: Yaaseen Barnes
    • The Legacy Award: David Kau
    • Comedic Content Award: Vafa Naraghi
    • Best Solo Show Award: Dillan Oliphant for Masekind
    • Headliner of the Year Award: Celeste Ntuli
    • Comedian of the Year Award: Dillan Oliphant

    Savanna Premium Cider, now the proud owners of the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, once again reaffirmed their deep commitment to South African comedy and the creative voices shaping the industry.

    “At Savanna, comedy has always been part of our DNA, and taking ownership of the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards is a natural extension of that commitment,” says Kayla Hendricks, marketing communications manager at Savanna Premium Cider. “These awards are more than just a night of celebration they are about building the industry, recognising excellence, and creating a platform where comedians can grow, thrive, and be celebrated at the highest level. We’re incredibly proud to champion South African comedy in a way that is meaningful, long-term, and truly impactful.”

    With a full house, major wins, and enough laughter to carry the industry through the year ahead, the 13th Annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards once again proved why this remains the most important night on the South African comedy calendar.

    For those who missed the event or simply want to relive the best moments from the official show special will air on ETV on 13 June at 9.45pm. Keep an eye on the Awards’ social media channels for updates.

    The Goliath Family, hosts of the 13th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards
    The Goliath Family, hosts of the 13th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards

    Follow #SavannaCCCA for highlights, backstage moments and all the family drama from comedy’s biggest night out.

    Join the conversation: www.comicschoice.com | #SavannaCCCA | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok

    Read more: Savanna, Conrad Koch, Donovan Goliath, Jason Goliath, Kate Goliath, Nicholas Goliath, OnPoint PR
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