Vergenoegd Löw named among world’s top 100 sustainable hotels

Vergenoegd Löw, one of South Africa’s oldest working farms in Stellenbosch, has been ranked among the world’s Top 100 Sustainable Hotels and Resorts by the International Sustainability Awards, which recognised its approach to regenerative hospitality and heritage-led luxury tourism.

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As Vergenoegd Löw marks 330 years of intentional stewardship this June, the estate has been recognised for what judges described as “advancing a holistic model of regenerative hospitality.”

The accolade places the historic 160-hectare working farm among global leaders in sustainable luxury travel, recognised for integrating heritage preservation, ecological regeneration and guest experiences.

“This recognition affirms our belief that true luxury lies in authenticity, responsibility, and a profound respect for place,” says Corius Visser, managing director of Vergenoegd Löw. “For us, sustainability is not an added philosophy, but the foundation of how we honour the land’s 330-year legacy while shaping its future for generations to come.”

The awards panel added: “In an era where environmental responsibility is evolving rapidly, Vergenoegd Löw demonstrates how heritage, ecology, and meaningful guest experiences can thrive as one cohesive offering.”

Shift in luxury travel demand

Visser says demand for luxury farm-based hospitality is increasingly shaped by travellers seeking restorative, low-impact experiences rooted in working agricultural environments.

“What we are increasingly seeing is that the growth of luxury farm-based hospitality is being shaped by a desire for calm, restorative and regenerative stays on working farms, where exceptional local wine and culinary culture are matched by visible care for the land and its heritage,” he says.

He adds that guests are prioritising cultural connection and wellness over traditional displays of luxury, while seasonal changes continue to shape visitor experiences.

Heritage estate and Winelands offering

Located at the gateway to the Stellenbosch Winelands, the estate combines mixed farming, wine production and hospitality across a 160-hectare site.

It offers an award-winning winery, two restaurants (one set to reopen in October), and a collection of luxury suites with private spa baths or heated pools.

Guests also have access to wine tastings, curated art installations featuring works by artists including Dylan Lewis and Manuela Holzer, spa facilities, indigenous gardens, walking trails, and landscaped garden features, including a labyrinth.

Heritage and conservation focus

Vergenoegd Löw forms part of The European Heritage Project portfolio of hotels and includes restored 18th-century Cape Dutch buildings, declared a National Monument in 1974.

The estate is also a WWF Conservation Champion, recognised for regenerative agriculture initiatives and the restoration of indigenous ecological corridors, a programme underway since 2015.

The recognition comes as the estate marks 330 years of continuous farming and stewardship, reinforcing its positioning within heritage-led regenerative luxury tourism.