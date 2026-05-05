Africa’s China tourism rankings: Egypt tops readiness index

African tourism destinations are positioning for growth from China’s outbound travel market, with Egypt, Morocco and Kenya emerging as the continent’s most “China-ready” destinations in a new ranking released at World Travel Market (WTM) Africa 2026 in Cape Town.

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The 2026 African rankings of the China Ready Index — developed by China Business Intelligence & Strategy Network (CBISN) — place Egypt first, followed by Morocco (2), Kenya (3), Tanzania (4) and South Africa (5).

The index evaluates destinations across six pillars: safety and service quality; visas and connectivity; destination experience and infrastructure; implementation of the China Ready Programme; marketing and Chinese promotion; and arrivals and conversions.

The rankings were presented during a panel discussion at WTM Africa, which drew one of the event’s largest audiences.

For Marcus Lee, CEO of China Travel Online and founder of the China Ready® Programme, attracting Chinese travellers requires a system-wide approach.

"Being ‘China Ready’ today is no longer just about marketing. It's about the entire ecosystem: from visa access to connectivity, service delivery, digital integration and, ultimately, conversions."

Untapped outbound market

China remains one of the world’s most significant outbound tourism markets, with 155 million outbound travellers recorded before the pandemic.

However, only around 10% of the country’s 1.4 billion people currently hold a passport, suggesting long-term growth potential for destinations that can compete effectively.

Tanzania’s growth case

Tanzania presented one of the clearest case studies during the session. Director general of the Tanzania Tourist Board, Ephraim Balozi Mafuru, said a Mandarin-language campaign, Amazing Tanzania, helped grow Chinese arrivals from 33,000 to over 82,000 within two years.

Mafuru identified air connectivity as the country’s main constraint, highlighting the need for additional flights and improved access across destinations.

Cape Town’s constraints

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy said long-haul travel and limited direct flights remain key barriers to attracting Chinese visitors.

He pointed to the Cape Town Air Access Initiative and new digital tools tailored for Chinese travellers as part of efforts to improve competitiveness.

On visas, Duminy said the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS) and the rollout of an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system could help ease access challenges. He emphasised the need to better understand evolving preferences among Chinese travellers.

Different national strategies

Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa, said early adoption of the China Ready Programme contributed to an increase in Chinese arrivals from 10,000 to 50,000.

Botswana Tourism Organisation’s Goabaone Taylor said the country’s high-value, low-volume tourism model aligns with premium segments of the Chinese market, particularly for eco-tourism and luxury travel.

Ashish Sharma, CEO of Serena Hotels Africa, said success in the market depends on understanding traveller expectations across the entire journey.

"We made a deliberate effort to study China's history, culture, etiquette and expectations," said Sharma. "Chinese travellers want structure, consistency, safety and adaptability. They want value for money. And they want to feel that the trip was worth every hour of travel."

He added that pre-arrival communication and consistency across touchpoints are critical.

Need for differentiation

Lee said one of the sector’s challenges is that many Chinese travellers still view Africa as a single destination, underscoring the need for clearer differentiation between markets.

"There is no single path to becoming China Ready," he said. "But you have to start, grow your strategy, and address all six pillars of the China Ready Index.”

He also warned against shortcuts, noting that professional translation, localised digital platforms and China-specific payment systems are essential.

Top 15 rankings

1. Egypt

2. Morocco

3. Kenya

4. Tanzania

5. South Africa

6. Mauritius

7. Rwanda

8. Ethiopia

9. Seychelles

10. Zimbabwe

11. Namibia

12. Botswana

13. Ghana

14. Uganda

15. Tunisia

A China Ready Workshop hosted by CBISN was also held at WTM Africa, marking its first staging in South Africa. The training programme is expcted to run annually from 2026 to 2028, focusing on market knowledge, digital marketing and destination strategy.