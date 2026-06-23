South Africa
Finance Banking
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Cape ChamberVarsity VibeSecuritas® Financial GroupFedgroupThe Publicity WorkshopInsight SurveyCoronationAICPA & CIMATrialogueEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Standard Chartered explores sale of Bahrain wealth and retail unit

    Standard Chartered said on Tuesday, 23 June 2026 it is exploring the sale of its wealth and retail banking business in Bahrain, as the London-headquartered lender continues to focus its businesses and client segments where it has the greatest scale.
    By Hadeel Al Sayegh
    23 Jun 2026
    23 Jun 2026
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    The bank said its corporate and investment banking operations in Bahrain are not affected by the move.

    Bongiwe Gangeni, head of wealth and retail banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said the bank would keep investing in the Middle East given strong client demand and long-term opportunities in the region.

    She said the transition was expected to take 18 to 24 months, subject to regulatory approvals, with the business continuing as usual in the interim.

    The Bahrain move follows a series of retail and wealth banking exits by Standard Chartered in recent years as it sharpens its focus on corporate, institutional and affluent client business.

    The bank has divested wealth and retail operations in Tanzania, Gambia, Cameroon, Angola and Sierra Leone and is in the process of exiting the segment in Uganda, Botswana and Zambia.

    Share this article

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz