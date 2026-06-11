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    MTN customers get 1gb of free DStv Stream data to watch the Fifa World Cup 2026 when they top up

    Issued by DStv
    11 Jun 2026
    11 Jun 2026
    DStv and MTN SA have partnered to make sure you don’t miss a moment of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.
    MTN customers get 1gb of free DStv Stream data to watch the Fifa World Cup 2026 when they top up

    MTN SA customers who recharge with R50 or more in a day will receive 1GB of free data, redeemable via the MyMTN SA App, specifically to stream matches on DStv Stream. In addition, MTN SA will gift customers a free 1GB for every Bafana Bafana goal during the tournament to create an “it’s a goal and it’s a Gig” experience for customers.

    https://www.instagram.com/p/DZZw8j7ik34/

    What is DStv Stream Access?

    At R99, DStv Stream Access is a streaming service that’s big on entertainment. Subscribers can choose from a huge online library of on-demand movies, series, reality shows and lifestyle content, plus can tune into any of the 80+ TV channels, with more being added regularly. These include the popular WWE channel, music channel Base Pulse, as well as a new dedicated Fifa World Cup 2026™ pop-up channel from SuperSport.

    DStv Stream subscribers can toggle their video settings to use as little as 100MB per hour, making it possible to stream that Bafana game on SuperSport, or watch the latest episode of Homecoming on Mzansi Wethu.

    How to claim your 1gb free data for DStv Stream

    To qualify for 1gb of free data for DStv Stream, MTN SA customers need to recharge with R50 or more in a day via any recharge channel.

    They will automatically receive a gift of 1gb DStv Stream data in the MyMTN SA App. The DStv Stream data must be redeemed by midnight on the day of the recharge and used within 24 hours. This is a special offer and is available for the duration of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ until 19 July 2026.

    Additionally, MyMTN SA App customers will receive 1gb Anytime Data every goal Bafana Bafana scores during the tournament.

    Customers can download the MyMTN SA App on all popular app stores. For more information, visit www.mtn.co.za. Ts and Cs apply. The offer is only available in South Africa.

    Read more: world cup, MTN, Bafana Bafana, DStv
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