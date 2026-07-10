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    Heineken helped South African fans beat World Cup beer prices with the return of Bar De Change

    Thousands of South Africans travelled to the United States this month to experience one of football's biggest tournaments. But while the football promised unforgettable memories, the price of being there came at a rather unexpected cost. With accommodation, transport and food already stretching travel budgets, even a beer could cost up to five times more than back home. And, as we know, beer and World Cup football go hand in hand - bringing international fans connecting over a Heineken.
    Issued by MSL Group
    10 Jul 2026
    10 Jul 2026
    Heineken helped South African fans beat World Cup beer prices with the return of Bar De Change

    So, Heineken brought back Bar De Change.

    The Bureau de Change... but for beers.

    From 4–8 June, South African travelers passing through OR Tambo International Airport and Cape Town International Airport were able to pre-purchase their Heineken at South African prices before departure. They could then redeem their Heinekens at selected bars across the United States, cleverly located in host cities.

    Heineken helped South African fans beat World Cup beer prices with the return of Bar De Change
    Heineken helped South African fans beat World Cup beer prices with the return of Bar De Change

    The initiative returned following its successful launch in Europe earlier this year, now timed to coincide with one of the busiest travel periods for South African football fans.

    "Travelling to support your team should be about the amazing international experience, not constantly converting exchange rates in your head," says Alex Drake, Brand Director for Heineken South Africa. "Bar De Change is our way of helping South Africans enjoy the vibrant social moments that make football so special, wherever they are in the world."

    While exchange rates are something travelers can't control, Bar De Change gave South Africans one less thing to think about, and a much-needed home ground advantage.



    Read more: world cup, Heineken
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