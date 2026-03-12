Your digital agency’s Shopify and Google Partner status is crucial to your success

For any South African retailer with an e-commerce element, the accreditation level of your digital agency is paramount. And should be verified.

TDMC (The Digital Media Collective) has attained both Shopify Plus Partner status and Google Premier Partner status, a dual accreditation that places it in rare company – it is one of just four Shopify Plus Partners across Africa and among the top three percent of Google Partners in sub-Saharan Africa. These two credentials sit at the core of modern e-commerce performance: the platform architecture that converts visitors into buyers, and the paid media expertise that attracts intentional customers.

For any South African business with an online store, these are not abstract agency accolades. They are a direct indicator of the tools, access and expertise your agency can deploy on your behalf and the gap between an agency that holds them and one that doesn’t is material.

Shopify Plus Partner status: eight years in the making

Shopify Plus Partner status is an elite tier in Shopify’s global partner programme. It is rigorously audited, annually renewed, and verifiable only through Shopify’s official partner directory. It is not a subscription upgrade but rather enterprise-level accreditation unlocking advanced checkout architecture, bespoke B2B logic, trade account flows, and custom extensions unavailable to standard partners.

“We have spent eight years meeting the criteria Shopify demands of its Plus Partners, it’s brutal, and updated annually,” says Duncan Colville, development director at TDMC. “We architect entire e-commerce ecosystems using capabilities only available at our tier, and we pass that exclusivity to every client regardless of size. For example, checkout is the most valuable real estate in e-commerce, and our Plus accreditation means we build checkout experiences optimised for conversion at enterprise scale, from national fashion brands to complex FMCG operations.”

Google Premier Partner: top three percent in South Africa

Google Premier Partner status places TDMC among the top three percent of Google Partners across sub-Saharan Africa in 2026. It reflects Google’s highest standards and expectations for performance and expertise, and unlocks direct support from Google’s own teams, early access to new products ahead of general release, and sharper visibility into platform developments affecting how South African audiences are reached.

This is amplified by TDMC’s access to up to 5,000 distinct backend data points on Shopify alone for use on behalf of their clients. “Our competitors place ads. At TDMC, we live inside the platform, tweaking daily to yield the best results and consistently closing the loop between on-platform behaviour, inventory data, and spend,” says Colville. “That’s what separates a media team that truly understands e-commerce from one that simply buys impressions and hopes for conversions.”

An end-to-end e-commerce ecosystem

TDMC’s model is built on cross-pollination: where developers work alongside creatives, media strategists are embedded with web builders, and AI tooling is normalised across the business. The agency covers the full e-commerce journey, from brand and creative to web architecture, logistics advisory, payment gateway integration, and performance media, and none of it operates in isolation. “Build it and they will come is an outdated modality,” says Colville. “Every component speaks to every other and that’s not an operational choice, it is a core philosophy in our business.”

A call for accountability

In a market where agencies frequently claim accreditations they don’t hold, TDMC is actively challenging false expert claims and encouraging all merchants to verify credentials directly. Both Shopify and Google maintain publicly accessible partner directories, and TDMC is listed in both.

“There is one source of truth for each platform,” says Colville. “Ask your agency to show you their listing. If they can’t, that’s the answer.”



