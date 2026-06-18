CA&S Group advances digital commerce strategy with investment in TDMC

CA&S Group (“CA&S” or “the Group”) today announced the acquisition of a strategic 30% shareholding in The Digital Media Collective (TDMC), an award-winning South African digital marketing and e-commerce agency. The transaction includes a pathway to majority ownership over a phased transition period.

The investment forms part of CA&S’s strategy to build a more connected growth platform for brand owners and retailers across Southern and East Africa, combining the Group’s established physical route-to-market scale with TDMC’s specialist digital commerce, performance marketing and e-commerce capability.

As consumer journeys become increasingly fragmented across stores, digital channels and marketplaces, brand growth depends on the ability to connect demand generation, online conversion, physical availability and in-market execution. This investment in TDMC gives CA&S deeper capability in the digital channels where consumers increasingly discover, engage with and purchase brands.

Duncan Lewis, CA&S Group CEO

“Consumer journeys are no longer linear, and growth increasingly depends on how well brands connect physical availability, digital visibility and meaningful customer engagement,” said Duncan Lewis, CA&S Group CEO. “Our investment in TDMC gives us access to deep digital commerce expertise and enhances our ability to help clients build relevance, drive performance and unlock growth in an omnichannel world.”

TDMC brings capability across e-commerce strategy, Shopify development, marketplace management, performance media, CRM, content, creative, data and analytics. This complements CA&S’s existing strengths in retail execution, advisory, warehousing, distribution, fulfilment, technology and route-to-market solutions.

Together, the two businesses are positioned to offer clients a more integrated route from insight and demand generation through to conversion, fulfilment and execution – across both physical and digital channels.

Cheryl Ingram, CEO and founder of TDMC

“We’ve always said that as the market changes, our offering has to change with it,” said Cheryl Ingram, CEO and founder of TDMC. “CA&S reaches parts of the retail journey we don’t, and we reach parts they don’t. That is the whole point of this coming together of our two businesses. Very few partnerships start from that kind of genuine fit, where each side brings something the other can’t easily build for itself. This was never about scale for its own sake. It was about finding the partner whose strengths made ours worth more.”

TDMC’s credentials reflect the depth and calibre of its digital expertise. As a Shopify Plus Partner, Google Premier Partner, Meta Business Partner and Klaviyo Gold Partner, the agency holds a combination of accreditations that sets it apart in South Africa and across Sub-Saharan and East Africa. Together, these partnerships position TDMC to deliver fully integrated, end-to-end e-commerce solutions for retailers and brand owners across the region.

For CA&S, this investment reflects a deliberate move to expand its digital commerce ecosystem over time, creating new ways to help clients reach consumers, activate channels, convert demand and support growth across both physical and digital routes to market.

“This is a deliberate move to widen what we offer the brand owners who rely on us,” said Lewis. “TDMC gives clients access to specialist digital commerce capability, backed by CA&S’s regional scale, operating discipline and on-the-ground execution. It is a powerful combination for clients looking to grow in a changing market.”

TDMC will continue to operate with its entrepreneurial culture, specialist focus and current leadership structure, while gaining the benefit of CA&S’s regional scale, client relationships and wider Group ecosystem.



