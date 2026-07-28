It’s big, Really BIG! Woolies giant Avozilla sends social media into a frenzy

Woolworths’ extra-large, locally grown avocado has reached more than 250,000 people in less than 24 hours, proving that sometimes bigger really is better when it comes to retail’s social media game.

Image supplied

South Africans have long had a serious love affair with avocados, but Woolworths has managed to give the familiar fruit a larger-than-life twist with the return of Avozilla.

The extra-large avocado was shared on Woolworths’ Instagram and quickly reached thousands of South Africans in less than 24 hours, with customers responding with the wit, humour and excitement that has become synonymous with South African social media banter.





Scrolling through the comments, the reactions highlight the social power of a product that needs very little explanation.

Avozilla is, quite simply, an avocado that is much bigger than the one shoppers are accustomed to seeing in their fruit and vegetable aisles.

And that novelty has turned an everyday grocery item into a talking point.

A bigger avocado, grown locally

Avozilla is an extra-large, locally grown avocado available as a limited-edition seasonal offering in selected Woolworths stores across Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Image supplied

Despite its unusual size, there is no gimmick behind the fruit. Its size is the natural result of unique genetics combined with favourable growing conditions.

Meet Avozilla ��



It's not a typo, it’s an avo as heavy as bottle of wine. At 900g to 1.3kg, one does the job of five or six regular avos.



Selected stores, one week only. pic.twitter.com/Rn4VAVtJPb — Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) July 27, 2026





In terms of taste and texture, Woolworths says customers can expect the familiar characteristics of an avocado — just in considerably larger quantities.

The varietal was originally discovered in the Duiwelskloof area of Tzaneen and has spent several years in development and evaluation before reaching Woolworths shelves in 2026.

Its harvesting window also contributes to its limited-edition appeal. The avocado is typically harvested during the late mid-season, from late July into August, meaning consumers have only a few weeks to get their hands on the unusually large fruit.

That scarcity, combined with its visual impact, has helped turn Avozilla into more than a fresh produce offering. It has become a seasonal retail moment.

From supermarket shelf to social media

The rapid response to Avozilla illustrates how retailers can use distinctive products to generate organic engagement in an increasingly crowded attention economy.

For Woolworths, the avocado does not simply offer customers another option in the produce aisle. Its sheer size makes it immediately visual and highly shareable, creating the kind of content that consumers can photograph, post and discuss without the need for an elaborate campaign.

That distinction matters.

Retailers are increasingly competing not only on price, quality and convenience, but also for consumers’ attention. Products that generate curiosity can create a marketing effect that extends well beyond the transaction itself.

Avozilla effectively gives shoppers something to talk about — and the response suggests they are more than willing to do so.

South Africa’s love affair with avo gets bigger

The product also taps into an existing consumer affection for avocados, making its novelty relatively easy to understand.

For Woolworths Food CEO Chan Pillay, the response reflects the retailer’s focus on bringing locally relevant innovation to shoppers.

“Our country is home to some of the best avocados in the world, and we’re pleased to offer our customers even more of the fruit they love,” says Pillay.

“A huge number of customers, particularly on social media, have contacted us asking where they can get their hands on Avozilla, and this excitement is precisely the kind of innovation and joy we love bringing to South Africans.”





The local provenance adds another dimension to the story. Rather than relying on an imported novelty product, Woolworths is putting the spotlight on a South African-grown varietal developed for local conditions.

For consumers increasingly interested in where their food comes from, that makes Avozilla both a novelty and a showcase of local agricultural capability.

The limited oversized avocado retails for R59.99 each and is available as a limited release while stocks last.

Its restricted availability is likely to add further fuel to the online conversation, as shoppers move from simply reacting to images of the fruit to asking where they can find one.

For retailers, this is precisely where product innovation and social engagement can intersect.

Avozilla demonstrates that a fresh produce item can become a conversation driver when it combines an inherently visual proposition with local relevance, seasonal scarcity and a product category that already resonates strongly with consumers.

In an environment where retailers are constantly looking for new ways to create excitement and differentiate the shopping experience, Woolworths’ giant avocado offers a simple lesson: sometimes, the most effective retail spectacle is already growing on a tree.