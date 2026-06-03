BehindtheCampaign | Ford’s new TVC: A tribute to the South African character

The new Ford TV commercial (TVC) is the heart of the brand’s We are Ranger People" campaign, which is a powerful evolution of the Live The Ranger Life story and is based on the insight that driving a Ranger is more than a choice of vehicle, it’s a declaration of identity.

The new Ford TV commercial (TVC) is the heart of the brand’s We are Ranger People" campaign (Image supplied)

At its core, the TVC defines the ethos of a Ranger Person, explains Tarryn Knight, Ford head of marketing.

“It’s a tribute to the character of the South African; the one who moves before the dust settles, who answers without being called, who carries more than cargo, who carries consequence.

“Through a cinematic tapestry of visuals spanning our core brand pillars of Build, Adventure, and Thrill, we celebrate the individuals who embody this spirit with a Ranger to enable them.

This isn't just about selling a bakkie, she adds, it's about highlighting the community and celebrating a mindset.

“The TVC demonstrates the soul of the campaign, that Ranger People are defined by their actions and their drive to make a difference.

“The Ford Ranger 2026 is positioned as the ultimate capability for these inspiring individuals.”

Evolution not revolution

This campaign represents a deliberate and powerful evolution, not a revolution.

“We've been careful to honour the immense love for Live The Ranger Life" while moving the narrative forward with new energy and purpose,” says Knight.

But the soul of the campaign remains unchanged.

She expands on this, “We are still celebrating the unique spirit of South Africans and what it means to 'live the Ranger life'."

“The previous campaign’s focus on community and authenticity was foundational, and we've carried that heart into this new chapter.”

From collective to individual

The strategic shift is from celebrating the collective to celebrating the character of the individual within it.

Where the last campaign showed the community that forms, this one defines the grit, drive, and attitude of the people who give that community its strength.

It’s a confident acknowledgement of the challenges people face and a celebration of the resilient spirit that meets those challenges head-on with care and commitment.

New global brand positioning

“This evolution is driven by our new global brand positioning, Ready Set Ford.

“This platform is designed to be a catalyst for human capability, to inspire and empower people to act on their ambitions and crush their can’t,” explains Knight.

This perfectly matches the proactive, can-do spirit of South Africans.

“By launching our Ford Ranger 2026 - with powerful new capabilities such as the 2.3L petrol engine and the Sport series in 3.0L V6 Diesel – we are putting our most capable product into the hands of our most capable drivers,” Knight says.

She calls it “the perfect fusion of product truth and brand purpose”.

Standing out in a competitive category

The Ranger campaign stands out by deliberately moving beyond a functional, feature-led conversation of the category.

“While there are category-defining conversations happening, we are simply being authentic to Ranger and its relationship with South Africa and South Africans,” Knight says.

This is achieved in three key ways: