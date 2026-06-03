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#BehindtheCampaign | Ford’s new TVC: A tribute to the South African character
At its core, the TVC defines the ethos of a Ranger Person, explains Tarryn Knight, Ford head of marketing.
“It’s a tribute to the character of the South African; the one who moves before the dust settles, who answers without being called, who carries more than cargo, who carries consequence.
“Through a cinematic tapestry of visuals spanning our core brand pillars of Build, Adventure, and Thrill, we celebrate the individuals who embody this spirit with a Ranger to enable them.
This isn't just about selling a bakkie, she adds, it's about highlighting the community and celebrating a mindset.
“The TVC demonstrates the soul of the campaign, that Ranger People are defined by their actions and their drive to make a difference.
“The Ford Ranger 2026 is positioned as the ultimate capability for these inspiring individuals.”
Evolution not revolution
This campaign represents a deliberate and powerful evolution, not a revolution.
“We've been careful to honour the immense love for Live The Ranger Life" while moving the narrative forward with new energy and purpose,” says Knight.
But the soul of the campaign remains unchanged.
She expands on this, “We are still celebrating the unique spirit of South Africans and what it means to 'live the Ranger life'."
“The previous campaign’s focus on community and authenticity was foundational, and we've carried that heart into this new chapter.”
From collective to individual
The strategic shift is from celebrating the collective to celebrating the character of the individual within it.
Where the last campaign showed the community that forms, this one defines the grit, drive, and attitude of the people who give that community its strength.
It’s a confident acknowledgement of the challenges people face and a celebration of the resilient spirit that meets those challenges head-on with care and commitment.
New global brand positioning
“This evolution is driven by our new global brand positioning, Ready Set Ford.
“This platform is designed to be a catalyst for human capability, to inspire and empower people to act on their ambitions and crush their can’t,” explains Knight.
This perfectly matches the proactive, can-do spirit of South Africans.
“By launching our Ford Ranger 2026 - with powerful new capabilities such as the 2.3L petrol engine and the Sport series in 3.0L V6 Diesel – we are putting our most capable product into the hands of our most capable drivers,” Knight says.
She calls it “the perfect fusion of product truth and brand purpose”.
Standing out in a competitive category
The Ranger campaign stands out by deliberately moving beyond a functional, feature-led conversation of the category.
“While there are category-defining conversations happening, we are simply being authentic to Ranger and its relationship with South Africa and South Africans,” Knight says.
This is achieved in three key ways:
- Deep understanding
- We own an identity, not just a product category
- Built in South Africa, for South Africans
Ford has been woven into the fabric of South Africa for over 100 years. “We don’t just observe "South Africanness"; we are part of it,” explains Knight.
“This campaign acknowledges that we understand our nation's heart, its challenges, its drive and its unshakeable spirit for incredible impact with a ranger that gets you ready for that, whether it’s to pioneer, wander, grow, seek or provide.”
Knight emphasises that the campaign establishes that Ranger is more than a nameplate; it’s an identity.
“It’s an unapologetic declaration. We are telling the market that while anyone can own a bakkie, being a Ranger Person signifies a particular character of resilience, capability and even some playfulness. It’s a signal of who you are and what you stand for.”
This is our most tangible proof point says Knight.
“The Ranger is proudly built right here in South Africa. This isn't just a logistical fact; it's an emotional and economic commitment.
“It reinforces that we understand what it takes to build a vehicle for (and in) this country, because we do it here every day.”
Ford is also the oldest OEM to operate in South Africa, the only one that can claim over 100 years of heritage both as a manufacturer and in its dealer network.
“The Ford Ranger remains South Africa’s best-selling bakkie, it speaks to a resilient can-do South African spirit – it’s the heartbeat of Ford as South Africa’s national champion,” she adds.
The creative concept and execution
The creative team says that the We are Ranger People campaign was born out of a true human insight.
“Have you ever noticed that when there is a need, it is people in bakkies who stop first? Like when you need to move, you always phone a friend with a bakkie. These are Ranger People.”
The campaign and TV advert celebrate Ranger People, and in turn, all of the good that they do.
How they’re first to respond; how they are linked to the land; how they mend what breaks. How they carry needy goods to far-off places. How they feel at home in the most remote of locations.
How Ranger People always show up, stay, and get things done. Because that is what Ranger People do.
Credits
Client
Neale Hill, president Ford Africa
Tarryn Knight, Ford head of marketing
Kaveer Soman Beni, Ford product manager
Hanno Botha, Ford marketing communications manager
Boitumelo Sekgaphola, Ford marketing communications specialist
Bontle Ndlovu, Ford social media specialist
Sareesha Poonoosamy, Ford data and analytics
Dustin Chick, Ford communications director
Natalie Tuck, Ford product communications manager
PR agency
Carrie-Anne Jane, Meropa Communications – Ford account lead
Andrew Leopold, Meropa Communications – Ford account manager
TTL agency
Theo Ferreira, VML: ECD
Neil Lindsey, VML: creative director
Dono White, VML: strategy director
Brett Davids, VML: business unit director
Mike Nash Ford, WPP country lead
Jon Paul Jacques, regional WPP Ford ECD
Nompumelo Mabena, VML senior traffic lead
Leeane Joseph, VML traffic manager
Shomaya Noor, VML: business unit director
Mmone Ramphore, VML - account director
Anelisa Molose, VML - account director
Nadia Martin, VML - account director
Seth Beukes, VML - senior copywriter
Jayson Dicks, VML - senior art director
Angela Geyser, WPP Media - client partner
Shadwin Smith, WPP Media - digital strategy
Natasha Grudko, WPP Media - digital strategy
Lebo Mabeba, VML head of social media
Chabi Setsubi, VML head of community management
Kelita-Rae Ganesh, VML creative director
Inga Sikwyiya, VML social media management
Vicky Jankiewicx, VML content director
Andre Marais, VML data specialist
Margaret Ashwin, WPP Media - ATL strategy
Maphefo Mphaho, VML - strategist
Wendy Mechanik, VML - head of production
Chicco Zimila, WPP Media - ATL strategy
Production House
Post Modern - Post production
Offline – Paul West / Nick Gishen / Andries De Jager / Wiliam Kalmer
Online – Andries De Jager
Grade – Africa Majola
Producer – Leanne Schalekamp
Sinister Studios – GGI - Christian Van der Walt
Audio Militia Engineer - Audio – Garrick Jones