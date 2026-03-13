Alwyn Strydom: Back to basics

We live in a fragmented digital age. Yes, technology helps us to work smarter, but working smarter has no reach in marketing if the fundamentals of understanding and trust are not in place. Many brands need reminding that it is not the 'work smarter, not harder' mentality that ensures brand success: it is about creating impact.

It is all about impact. What is the use of over a million views if no-one remembers the brand behind the campaign?

The key is in creating impact that has the power to lead everyone to remember that it was your brand, your story that shifted perception, drove action, and influenced purchase behaviour.

That is why simply applying AI and dumping new technology tools onto campaigns have no long-term value. To create impact, you need to start with the basics: strategised and critical thinking, and innovative new ideas to integrate creativity, technology, and performance.

Alwyn Strydom, regional executive (Gauteng) and head of production at Lumico, embodies this role with innovative approaches to client management and team leadership, positioning Lumico as a leading marketing agency in South Africa’s competitive marketing sector.

According to Strydom, however, his role goes further than just marketing. He is also taking responsibility for the production side of Lumico and manage the whole department to ensure everything goes smoothly from start to end. This includes leading teams and supporting them to see how each one grows and improve in their work.

“The team around me is very important to me, and it is always motivating to see how they work and learn together,” he says.

A shifting marketing industry

Brands need to be able to adapt to the changing marketing environment. Strydom explains: “From my perspective I can see how quickly the marketing world is changing. Traditional campaigns are not enough anymore; marketing is a continuous conversation with clients.”

Rather than simply shifting to what looks like easier outcomes with technology, it is important to remember the basic steps for guaranteed success and impact.

Strydom notes that technology helps us to work smarter, but the core stays in the understanding and building trust in people. “Brands that adapt quickly, that shows authenticity and adds value long-term, are those that are successful today,” he adds. “For me it means to lead teams, win over client’s trust, and to always ensure that what Lumico provides is communicated clearly and practically."

Creating for measurable impact

Strydom aligns his approaches with Lumico’s vision: to prioritise long-term partnership over short-term gains. This way clients are not just buying campaigns. Lumico rather becomes their strategic partner for success in the everchanging marketing world, to make sure that people connect with the brand.

It is also not about the number of campaigns. “It is about how well we help brands and businesses to make them visible, relevant, and reliable,” says Strydom. "Clients must feel like they get value, and with it trust plays a big role.”

Future-focused thinking

For Strydom, adapting is an important skill in long-term planning, as you can only plan so far ahead. “At Lumico, we strive to always be in front with technology and to understand what happens in the market,” he mentions. “This helps to approach and plan new campaigns in new and innovative ways, so that it is not only effective, but also unique.”

He believes that by making use of technology, he and his team can adapt quicker to changing marketing needs and get better insights into what clients want. “Our goal is to make brands visible, but also to be strategic and relevant in the market, so that we can always add value for our clients."

The takeaway is in essence this: do not forget about the basics. What looks like easier solutions does not necessarily guarantee success. Stay relevant with content and remain critical in this evolving digital age with its excessive noise, because that is what creates meaningful impact in the end.

About Lumico

Lumico is a dynamic and innovative boutique marketing agency based in South Africa with offices in Pretoria and Stellenbosch. Unlike other agencies specialising in one area, we’re a one-stop shop for all your marketing needs. From brand creation to content marketing to video production, we have the expertise and experience to bring your vision to life. In summary, we’re your strategic partner, your creative powerhouse, and your secret weapon for success in the ever-changing marketing world.



