Why data protection is the new currency for consumer trust in 2026

In the digital economy of 2026, cybersecurity is no longer only a technical issue handled by IT departments; it has become a social contract between companies and the people they serve.

Lungelo Dlamini. Image supplied

Every time a customer shares their personal information, they make a silent agreement with a brand to protect this data and use it responsibly. When companies fail to uphold that agreement, they not only face technical consequences; they lose trust.

Today, data sits at the heart of almost every service people use. From online shopping platforms and store payment details to mobile apps, personal habits and location data are collected.

Banks, healthcare providers, and educational institutions hold sensitive personal information and because of this, consumers are now more aware than ever before that their data has value and that it can also be misused.

Trust: the fragile currency of the digital economy

Recent global research shows how deeply cybersecurity affects brand reputation. A digital trust survey found that up to 82% of consumers abandoned a brand in the past year because of concerns about how their personal data is being used.

That statistic reveals a simple truth: trust is fragile. Once customers believe their information is not safe, they walk away.

The same trend appears in other studies. Research on customer behaviour shows that 91% of consumers would stop doing business with a company after a data breach, while 70% say a company’s security reputation influences their purchasing decisions.

In other words, cybersecurity now shapes how people choose brands, just like price or product quality.

The rise of new digital threats

The shift is happening because digital risks are growing rapidly. Artificial intelligence has introduced new threats such as deepfakes, automated phishing attacks, and identity fraud.

At the same time, data leaks continue to expose millions of people to financial loss and identity theft. In one recent investigation, a data broker breach was linked to more than R20bn in identity theft loss, highlighting the real-world damage caused by weak data protection.

As these incidents increase, consumers are becoming more cautious about where they place their trust. Many people now read privacy policies before making purchases, limiting the information they share online, or switch to competitors after security failures.

Data protection has become a key factor in loyalty.

Cybersecurity as a brand strategy

For companies, this means cybersecurity is no longer a back-office function, it is part of the brand itself.

A secure company communicates responsibly, reliably, and respectfully with its customers, whereas an insecure company signals risk.

Businesses that understand this shift are beginning to treat cybersecurity as a strategic priority. Studies show that 95% of organisations now see strong privacy frameworks as essential for earning customer trust, especially as artificial intelligence systems become more integrated into business operations.

Protecting data is not only about avoiding attacks, it is about maintaining credibility in a world where digital interactions define customer relationships.

Transparency builds confidence

Transparency also plays a critical role in this new social contract. Customers want to know how their data is collected, stored, and used. When companies clearly explain their security practices, trust increases. When they hide behind complicated policies or vague promises, suspicion grows.

Trust is built through openness. Organisations that communicate their security measures, report incidents honestly, and give users control over their data are far more likely to maintain strong relationships with customers.

However, many organisations still treat cybersecurity as a reactive measure rather than a core value. They invest in security only after an incident occurs. By then, the damage to trust has already been done.

In 2026, the real question for businesses is no longer whether they will face cyber threats, the question is, how prepared they are to protect the people who trust them with their information.

A new cybersecurity social contract is emerging. It is based on three simple principles: protect data, communicate transparently, and respect consumer privacy.

Companies that embrace these principles will strengthen their reputation and loyalty. Those who ignore them will struggle to retain customers.

The call to action is clear: businesses must move cybersecurity out of the server room and into the boardroom and leadership must treat data protection as a strategic pillar of brand trust.

Governments must strengthen data protection regulations and enforce accountability. Consumers must continue demanding transparency from the companies they support.

Trust is the most valuable currency in the digital economy. Protecting consumer data is no longer optional. It is the price of doing business in 2026.