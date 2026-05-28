Planned Rand Water maintenance may affect municipalities, industries and mines

Rand Water has reminded residents and businesses of planned maintenance at its Palmiet and Zuikerbosch systems, which is expected to cause water-supply interruptions between Friday, 29 May and Friday, 17 July 2026.

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The work will focus on critical electrical and pumping infrastructure to improve reliability, operational flexibility and long-term supply stability, with temporary pump shutdowns likely to affect municipalities, industries and direct customers.

“The planned maintenance activities are necessary to improve pump availability and standby capacity. They also enhance operational flexibility across key Rand Water systems, reduce the risk of plant trips and equipment failures,” the utility said in a statement.

Rand Water said the work had been co-ordinated with Eskom and deliberately scheduled during the winter season, which is traditionally a low-water-demand period.

Key maintenance activities will include Eskom-related electrical maintenance at the Zuikerbosch and Palmiet systems; the installation and upgrading of motors at Zuikerbosch Raw Water Engine Room 4; replacement of critical valves and thrust bearings at Palmiet, Vereeniging and Foresthill systems; and M11 pipeline cross-connections within the Mapleton system.

The planned maintenance will affect parts of Gauteng, the North West, Free State and Mpumalanga.

Widespread supply disruptions

Municipalities expected to be affected include the Metros of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, as well as local municipalities such as Mogale City, West Rand, Merafong, Rustenburg, Madibeng, Lesedi, Victor Khanye, Govan Mbeki, Thembisile Hani, Midvaal, Emfuleni, Metsimaholo, Ngwathe and the Royal Bafokeng Administration.

Rand Water said various industries, mines and direct customers, including Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), may also be affected.

In line with its commitment to operational transparency and excellence, Rand Water has issued a 21-day notice to all affected municipalities, industries and direct customers.

“The notification is intended to provide all customers with sufficient time to implement contingency measures and minimise potential water supply disruptions to consumers,” Rand Water said.

The utility added that regular updates on the maintenance programme would be communicated through its official channels, including social-media platforms.