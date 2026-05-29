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Taylor Swift faces trademark battle over The Life of a Showgirl
Confessions of a showgirl
The lawsuit, filed in California federal court, argues that Wade has used the “Confessions of a Showgirl” name since 2014 through a newspaper column, live performances, podcasts and entertainment projects tied to her experiences in the Las Vegas entertainment industry.
According to court filings, Wade claims Swift’s use of The Life of a Showgirl creates “reverse confusion” — a trademark concept where a larger, more famous brand overwhelms a smaller existing one, leading audiences to believe the original creator copied the bigger act.
The dispute intensified after the United States Patent and Trademark Office reportedly suspended an application linked to Swift’s team seeking to trademark The Life of a Showgirl, citing potential conflicts with earlier marks, including Wade’s.
Common term
Wade is seeking unspecified damages and an injunction that could stop Swift and her label from using the “Showgirl” branding on merchandise and entertainment services.
Swift’s legal team has strongly rejected the claims, reportedly describing the lawsuit as “absurd” and arguing that “showgirl” is a commonly used entertainment term that cannot easily be monopolised. They also allege Wade attempted to associate herself with Swift’s album on social media before filing the suit.