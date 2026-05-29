Taylor Swift faces trademark battle over The Life of a Showgirl

Global pop star Taylor Swift is facing a trademark infringement lawsuit over her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl, after Las Vegas performer Maren Wade claimed the title is too close to her long-running brand Confessions of a Showgirl.

Talor Swift for her Life of a showgirl album. Source: TAS Rights Management.

Confessions of a showgirl

The lawsuit, filed in California federal court, argues that Wade has used the “Confessions of a Showgirl” name since 2014 through a newspaper column, live performances, podcasts and entertainment projects tied to her experiences in the Las Vegas entertainment industry.

According to court filings, Wade claims Swift’s use of The Life of a Showgirl creates “reverse confusion” — a trademark concept where a larger, more famous brand overwhelms a smaller existing one, leading audiences to believe the original creator copied the bigger act.

The dispute intensified after the United States Patent and Trademark Office reportedly suspended an application linked to Swift’s team seeking to trademark The Life of a Showgirl, citing potential conflicts with earlier marks, including Wade’s.

Common term

Wade is seeking unspecified damages and an injunction that could stop Swift and her label from using the “Showgirl” branding on merchandise and entertainment services.

Swift’s legal team has strongly rejected the claims, reportedly describing the lawsuit as “absurd” and arguing that “showgirl” is a commonly used entertainment term that cannot easily be monopolised. They also allege Wade attempted to associate herself with Swift’s album on social media before filing the suit.