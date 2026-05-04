Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Production Assistant Hartbeespoort
- Product Manager Hartbeespoort
MultiChoice and Altech referred to Competition Tribunal for prosecution
Altech is a manufacturer of set-top boxes (STBs) that are used to operate subscription-based or pay television services (Pay-TV).
MultiChoice is a provider of Pay-TV, which uses STBs to provide its Pay-TV services. MultiChoice sources the STBs from Altech.
The complaint
In the complaint lodged with the Tribunal on 15 April 2026, the Commission alleges that MultiChoice and Altech agreed to divide markets by allocating suppliers and/or specific types of goods or services, in contravention of section 4(1)(b)(ii) of the Competition Act 89 of 1998, as amended (the Act).
The Commission’s investigation revealed that in February 2014, MultiChoice and Altech reached an agreement for Altech not to enter or compete in the pay-TV market where MultiChoice operates.
This arrangement constitutes a division of markets by allocating suppliers and /or a specific type of goods or services.
Liable for an administrative penalty
The Commission seeks an order declaring that MultiChoice and Altech contravened section 4(1)(b)(ii) of the Act, and that they are liable for an administrative penalty of up to 10% of their respective annual turnover.