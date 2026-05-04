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    MultiChoice and Altech referred to Competition Tribunal for prosecution

    A complaint against MultiChoice South Africa (Pty) Ltd (MultiChoice) and Altech UEC South Africa (Pty) Ltd (Altech) has been referred to the Competition Tribunal (Tribunal) for prosecution by the Competition Commission (Commission).
    4 May 2026
    4 May 2026
    A complaint against MultiChoice and Altech has been referred to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution by the Competition Commission (Image source: © 123rf )
    A complaint against MultiChoice and Altech has been referred to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution by the Competition Commission (Image source: © 123rf 123rf)

    Altech is a manufacturer of set-top boxes (STBs) that are used to operate subscription-based or pay television services (Pay-TV).

    MultiChoice is a provider of Pay-TV, which uses STBs to provide its Pay-TV services. MultiChoice sources the STBs from Altech.

    The complaint

    In the complaint lodged with the Tribunal on 15 April 2026, the Commission alleges that MultiChoice and Altech agreed to divide markets by allocating suppliers and/or specific types of goods or services, in contravention of section 4(1)(b)(ii) of the Competition Act 89 of 1998, as amended (the Act).

    The Commission’s investigation revealed that in February 2014, MultiChoice and Altech reached an agreement for Altech not to enter or compete in the pay-TV market where MultiChoice operates.

    This arrangement constitutes a division of markets by allocating suppliers and /or a specific type of goods or services.

    Liable for an administrative penalty

    The Commission seeks an order declaring that MultiChoice and Altech contravened section 4(1)(b)(ii) of the Act, and that they are liable for an administrative penalty of up to 10% of their respective annual turnover.

    Read more: pay tv, set top boxes, Competition Tribunal, Multichoice, Altech
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