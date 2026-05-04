SkinThatDoves | Dove launches nationwide search for SA’s most inspiring creators

The Dove Creator Collective is the first of its kind creator academy designed to celebrate authenticity, confidence, and self-expression. Launched by Dove, the brand is calling on South Africans to nominate the boldest, most inspiring, and real voices of social media to become the Collective’s inaugural group.

Dove launches a nationwide search for South Africa’s most inspiring creators. Pictured left to right: Mpoomy Ledwaba, Coachella Randy, Lwandile Makhaza, and Thickleeyonce are members of the Dove Creator Council (Image supplied)

This is your chance to help shine a light on creators who deserve to be seen.

“The Dove Creator Collective is about celebrating creators who show up as their unapologetic, authentic selves, sharing real stories that resonate beyond the feed,” says Pavla Sessions, marketing manager for Dove South Africa.

“We’re inviting South Africans to help us discover and uplift the next wave of creators who embody confidence, joy, and real beauty in motion.

“This is not just about content, it’s about community, connection, and creating space for authentic voices to thrive.”

Built around real life

More than just an academy, the Dove Creator Collective is built around real life, the everyday moments, passion and personal stories that shape confidence.

It’s about creators who are constantly on the move, chasing their passions, expressing themselves freely, and showing up as their true selves all while embracing Skin That Doves.

This nationwide search gives back power to the community, giving everyday South Africans the chance to spotlight and uplift creators who inspire them most.

Whether they’re sharing journeys of self-love, pushing creative expression or challenging stereotypes, Dove is looking for individuals who redefine what expression in beauty looks like for them.

The “Dovelies”: A new generation of creators

The Dove Creator Collective will nurture a new generation of creators through mentorship, masterclasses, and exclusive access to industry leaders and experiences.

From skincare expertise to content creation skills, selected creators affectionately known as “Dovelies” will gain the tools and support to elevate their craft and expand their influence.

Expect immersive experiences, from high-energy events and product drops to meaningful life: dynamic, expressive, and full of possibility.

Part of the community

At its heart, the Dove Creator Collective belongs to the community.

The journey begins with public nominations, followed by a curated selection process led by the Dove Creator Council, featuring influential voices like Mpoomy Ledwaba, Lwandile Makhaza, Coachella Randy, Lebo Lion, and Thickleeyonce.

Once nominated, creators will submit their content for review by the Dove Creator Council, with 60 standout individuals selected from Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

The call to action: Nominate now

Dove is inviting everyone to be part of the movement by nominating their favourite up-and- coming creators.

This is your chance to spotlight creators who inspire confidence, celebrate individuality, and live a life that reflects Skin that Doves.

To nominate:

Comment on the pinned Dove Creator Collective post on the Dove Instagram and TikTok page and mention the creator you would like to join the Dove Creator Collective.



Tag @dovesouthafrica

Use the hashtag #SkinThatDoves

Been Nominated?

Accept the nomination by posting your video on TikTok and Instagram, showing us a day in your life with Dove, tag @DoveSouthAfrica and use #DoveCreatorCollective.

Who can enter?

The Dove Creator Collective is open to South African creators aged 18 and over, with a passion for authentic storytelling and a consistent content presence.

Eligible nominees should have: