The growing impact of MultiChoice Talent Factory across Africa’s film industry

From award-winning productions and hit drama series, to independently owned production companies, the impact of Africa’s next generation of storytellers is becoming increasingly visible across the continent’s entertainment industry. As Africa Month celebrates African excellence and innovation, it also shines a light on the growing importance of investing in local creative talent and authentic African storytelling.

Through the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), MultiChoice Group has spent the past several years helping develop emerging filmmakers across Africa, many of whom are now contributing to major productions, launching businesses and building careers within film and television.

Since launching across various markets in Africa in 2018, MTF has become one of Africa’s leading film and television training programmes, providing young creatives with industry-focused education, mentorship, and hands-on production experience. The programme was established to address industry skills gaps while helping to build a sustainable creative ecosystem capable of supporting Africa’s growing demand for local content.

Earlier this year, the Southern, Eastern, and West African academies celebrated the graduation of 39 young filmmakers from countries including Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Nigeria and Ghana. The graduates now join a growing alumni network making its mark across Africa’s film and television landscape.

MTF alumni have contributed to productions including Kampala Creme, one of the top East African reality shows, Pa Mango Lodge, Youngins and Law, Love & Betrayal, while others are building careers in animation, film production, and content development across multiple platforms. Their work has also earned recognition at major industry awards including the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs), Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) and the Kalasha Awards, to name a few.

Across the continent, MTF alumni are steadily building names for themselves within the industry. In East Africa, graduates like Maurice Muendo have already premiered films at the Joburg Film Festival, while in West Africa, former students are launching businesses focused on production, marketing and distribution. For many graduates, the programme has become a starting point not only into the industry, but into building long-term careers within the industry

Beyond training filmmakers, MultiChoice Group continues to support graduates through initiatives such as the MultiChoice Talent Factory Extended Cut programme. The initiative helps alumni establish and grow production companies by providing access to facilities, equipment, mentorship, business support services and commissioning opportunities for platforms such as Mzansi Magic and Mzansi Bioskop.

South African filmmaker and MTF alumnus Star Kganki Mphalahlele is among the creatives successfully transitioning from trainee to industry player. His work on productions such as Lekompo highlights how MTF alumni are contributing to commercially successful local storytelling while building sustainable businesses within the entertainment sector.

The latest instalment, Lekompo 2, recently debuted on Mzansi Bioskop, further showcasing the growing impact of MTF-supported productions.

As demand for African content continues to grow, initiatives like MTF are becoming increasingly important in helping young creatives access the industry, sharpen their skills and build sustainable careers within film and television

Through partnerships with institutions including Pan-Atlantic University in Nigeria, Kenyatta University in Kenya and Henley Business School in South Africa, students receive both academic grounding and practical production experience.

The journey continues next month as the South African academy prepares to host its graduation ceremony in June, adding another cohort of creatives to the growing MTF alumni community.

While Africa’s creative industry continues to evolve, programmes like MTF are helping ensure that the next generation of filmmakers is not waiting for opportunities but actively creating them.



