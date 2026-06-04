How SuperSport is bringing the Fifa World Cup closer to fans across Africa

Every Fifa World Cup comes with its own routines. Match schedules are shared weeks before kick-off, friends start planning where they will watch the big games and families suddenly become football experts overnight. For a few weeks, conversations everywhere revolve around goals, predictions and late-night fixtures.

For many fans across the continent, the tournament is about far more than what happens on the pitch. It is the build-up before kick-off, the post-match debates, the atmosphere at home and the feeling of watching alongside millions of other fans at the same time.

As anticipation builds ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, SuperSport and MultiChoice Group, part of Canal+ Group - are focused on making the tournament easier for fans to access and enjoy, whether they are watching at home or on the move.

That excitement recently formed part of DStv’s latest FIFA World Cup campaign featuring Idris Elba. In one of the campaign’s standout moments, viewers across Africa saw regular programming unexpectedly interrupted by Elba delivering a simple message ahead of the tournament: Everything Else Can Wait.

This year’s tournament is expected to be the biggest Fifa World Cup yet, with 48 nations and 104 matches taking place across the United States, Mexico and Canada over 39 days of football.

This World Cup will also mark a significant moment for African football, with ten African nations qualifying for the tournament, the highest number ever represented at a Fifa World Cup.

To make sure fans do not miss a moment, every match will be available live on SuperSport across all DStv packages, from DStv Access through to Premium. With kick-off times stretching across different time zones, viewers will also be able to follow the tournament through DStv Stream, Catch Up, replays and live mobile streaming.

For SuperSport, the Fifa World Cup experience extends well beyond live matches. Viewers can expect dedicated 24-hour World Cup channels, match highlights, expert analysis, magazine shows and behind-the-scenes features.

Coverage will also include commentary in multiple languages, including isiZulu, SeSotho, Kiswahili and Pidgin, helping keep fans informed and entertained throughout the tournament.

Alongside the coverage, DStv has also introduced FIFA World Cup viewing offers aimed at giving more customers access to the tournament. For new customers, access to the tournament is also supported through a hardware combo offer that includes a DStv HD Single View decoder, installation, and a DStv Access subscription plus one free mobile stream for R199 per month over 24 months.

With all 104 matches available on DStv Stream, viewers will also be able to follow the tournament on the go, with DStv Stream Anywhere packages starting from only R99.

Few sporting events still bring audiences together quite like the Fifa World Cup. Whether it is watched at home, in restaurants, at viewing parties or on mobile screens, the tournament continues to create shared moments that feel increasingly rare. For many fans across Africa, it remains more than just a football tournament, bringing people together through a shared love of the game.