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    Red Star supports a new era of story-led brand integration

    Red Star champions a new standard for brand-audience connection, supporting the strategic partnership between Heineken Beverages and eMedia Investments to advance story-driven brand integration.
    Issued by Dentsu
    4 Jun 2026
    4 Jun 2026
    Red Star supports a new era of story-led brand integration

    As audiences increasingly seek out content that reflects their lives and communities, this collaboration introduces a more thoughtful approach to brand presence, one that moves beyond traditional advertising towards authentic, contextually integrated storytelling.

    Rolling out in phases from 2026, the partnership will see selected Heineken Beverages brands naturally woven into some of South Africa’s most-watched local productions. The focus is on creating moments that feel relevant, culturally resonant, and aligned with the stories audiences already love, while upholding a strong commitment to responsible representation.

    This development marks Red Star’s commitment to leading change in cultural engagement, with a clear focus on advancing innovation, authenticity, and trust in story-led brand integration.

    “This partnership signals an exciting evolution in how brands can show up meaningfully in content,” said Bradley Hall, Managing Partner at Red Star. “It reflects a move towards deeper cultural connection where brands become part of the stories people care about, in ways that feel natural, responsible and genuinely engaging.”

    By bringing together Heineken Beverages’ brand vision, eMedia’s powerful storytelling platforms, and Red Star’s strategic and creative perspective, the partnership sets a new benchmark for how brands and content creators can collaborate in ways that are both impactful and culturally relevant.

    Read more: eMedia Investments, Heineken Beverages
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    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
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