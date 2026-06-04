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    LinkedIn names Anthony Chavez CPO for marketing and sales solutions

    Anthony Chavez has joined LinkedIn as chief product officer for marketing & sales solutions, taking the helm of the platform's suite of B2B marketing and sales products.
    4 Jun 2026
    4 Jun 2026
    Anthony Chavez has joined LinkedIn as chief product officer. Source: LinkedIn.
    Anthony Chavez has joined LinkedIn as chief product officer. Source: LinkedIn.

    Converting key audiences

    In his new role, Chavez will oversee the next phase of product development across LinkedIn's marketing and sales solutions business, with a focus on helping companies better identify, engage and convert key audiences. His appointment comes as the professional networking platform continues to expand its advertising, sales intelligence and AI-powered capabilities for business customers.

    Chavez is expected to play a central role in shaping LinkedIn's product strategy as marketers and sales teams increasingly seek data-driven tools to reach decision-makers and demonstrate return on investment in a competitive digital landscape.

    High-performing teams

    LinkedIn said Chavez brings deep experience in product leadership across ad platforms and agentic technology, with a track record of aligning high-performing teams around ambitious goals. He will partner closely with LinkedIn's senior leadership to accelerate innovation and deliver greater value for customers and partners around the world.

    Said Chavez:"There's a strong product foundation today, and a real opportunity to build what's next as AI reshapes how marketers and sellers reach and influence B2B decisions."

    Read more: new appointment, LinkedIn
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