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LinkedIn names Anthony Chavez CPO for marketing and sales solutions
Converting key audiences
In his new role, Chavez will oversee the next phase of product development across LinkedIn's marketing and sales solutions business, with a focus on helping companies better identify, engage and convert key audiences. His appointment comes as the professional networking platform continues to expand its advertising, sales intelligence and AI-powered capabilities for business customers.
Chavez is expected to play a central role in shaping LinkedIn's product strategy as marketers and sales teams increasingly seek data-driven tools to reach decision-makers and demonstrate return on investment in a competitive digital landscape.
High-performing teams
LinkedIn said Chavez brings deep experience in product leadership across ad platforms and agentic technology, with a track record of aligning high-performing teams around ambitious goals. He will partner closely with LinkedIn's senior leadership to accelerate innovation and deliver greater value for customers and partners around the world.
Said Chavez:"There's a strong product foundation today, and a real opportunity to build what's next as AI reshapes how marketers and sellers reach and influence B2B decisions."