Overwhelming response to major digital publisher's recruitment call

In an ambitious recruitment drive, Independent Online (IOL) recently announced that it is recruiting over 100 positions and the response has been overwhelming, with more than 1,000 applications flooding in within the first 24 hours of advertising multiple vacancies.

IOL recently announced that it is recruiting over 100 positions (Image source: © 123rf 123rf

This follows the publisher’s recent R200m investment.

The current recruitment drive forms a central pillar of IOL's broader growth strategy. This roadmap includes expanding existing editorial teams, creating brand-new specialist reporting units, and making targeted investments in audience development and digital subscriptions.

Furthermore, the strategy involves the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven journalism, alongside the launch of new products—such as The National, which serves as IOL's flagship digital and daily print publication.

Media talent

The announcement was on LinkedIn by IOL chief executive officer, Viasen Soobramoney, and includes positions for editors, news editors, investigative journalists, reporters, video journalists, data journalists, podcast producers, seo specialists, social media managers, AI officers, product development officers and more.

“We are committed to growing IOL into South Africa’s leading digital publisher while developing the next generation of media talent.”

According to him, this is “one of the most ambitious recruitment drives in the history of South African media” and it comes as the publisher accelerates its growth strategy and expands its digital publishing capabilities across the country.

“We are creating opportunities for digital specialists, technologists and innovators who want to help build the future of news in South Africa.”

Overwhelming repsonse

In a statement on the IOL site, Soobramoney says the initial wave of applications had significantly exceeded the company's expectations and demonstrated a strong appetite for transformation within South Africa's media landscape.

"We are humbled and inspired by the incredible response to our recruitment drive.

"Receiving more than 1,000 applications within 24 hours is a powerful indication that media professionals across South Africa believe in the vision we are building at IOL."

Soobramoney highlighted that the sheer calibre and diversity of the submissions were particularly encouraging for the group.

A modern newsroom

He also says that the massive turnout reflects a growing demand within the local industry for genuine corporate innovation, financial investment, and new operational opportunities.

"The message we are receiving is clear: the industry needs this.

"The industry needs a fundamental shift.

"For too long, many talented media professionals have faced shrinking newsrooms, limited growth opportunities and uncertainty about the future of journalism. We intend to change that."

Soobramoney adds, "We are building a modern newsroom designed for the future — one that embraces technology, innovation, audience engagement and journalistic excellence," Soobramoney stated. "The enthusiasm shown by applicants reinforces our belief that South Africa's media sector is ready for bold investment and fresh thinking."

Visit to view current openings.