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    Is your CV costing you interviews? 6 mistakes to avoid

    By Nolundi Matomane, issued by Pnet
    8 Jul 2026
    8 Jul 2026
    When you apply for your next dream job, your CV will be one of hundreds competing for the recruiter’s attention. You will get only a few minutes and one chance to make a good impression on them. For that reason, it is important to ensure that your CV is slick and professional.
    Is your CV costing you interviews? 6 mistakes to avoid

    Yet many jobseekers still make silly mistakes in their CVs that ruin their chances of catching the recruiter’s eye and securing a job interview. Many of these errors are easy to avoid but can create a poor first impression or suggest a lack of attention to detail. Here are some common pitfalls to avoid:

    1. Hiding the important information

    The recruiter should be able to see the qualities that make you a strong candidate at a quick glance. Don’t bury information about your key achievements and unique skills in the career history or interest section.

    Mention key milestones and achievements in a summary at the top. Be specific - tell them about how many invoices you process each month, the rand value of the sales you achieved in a financial year, or the impact a software project had on the business you worked for.

    2. Using cliched language

    Recruiters read hundreds of CVs and most of them are tired of buzzwords and generic phrases. Avoid filling your CV with LinkedIn-style corporate jargon or copying and pasting text generated by artificial intelligence (AI) without reviewing it carefully. Describing yourself as a "dynamic go-getter", "results-driven professional", or "team player with excellent communication skills" will not impress anyone.

    Instead of using these cliches, focus on specific achievements, responsibilities and outcomes that demonstrate your capabilities.

    3. Overdoing the keywords

    Most large companies and recruiters use applicant tracking systems (ATS) to eliminate CVs that do not meet the job requirements. Knowing this, it is tempting to bombard your CV with keywords based on the job ad in an attempt to beat the automated CV screening software. But if you take it too far, it will look unnatural to a human reader. Start by writing your CV for human eyes, then tweak it by adding relevant keywords naturally and in the right context.

    4. Failing to make your CV ATS-ready

    Following on from point 3, it is also a mistake to ignore the fact that your CV might need to get through an ATS before a human sees it. To improve your chances of being shortlisted, customise your CV to each job you apply for by using relevant keywords and phrases from the job description. Keep the format simple to make it easy for the ATS to read.

    A simple, single-column format with standard fonts, no graphics or tables, and a Word document file format generally works best. Keep it short – no more than two pages – and use widely recognised job titles and section headings, such as “Work Experience” and “Skills”. This makes it easier for the system to identify and rank your qualifications and experience.

    5. Lack of attention to detail

    Your CV is a professional document, and the recruiter or hiring manager will see it as a reflection of the attention to detail and the care you bring to the work you do. Spelling and grammar mistakes will make a poor impression – so proofread your CV carefully. If you are not confident in your writing, ask someone else to read it for you.

    Likewise, small details like your email address or the file name you used to save your CV can come across as careless. For example, if your CV arrives under a filename like myCVdraft22, it will look a bit sloppy. Saving your CV in the format Forename Surname CV will make it easier for recipients to find your CV once it is saved on their computer.

    If you are using a free email address to apply for jobs, ensure that the address reflects your actual name rather than a gaming tag or social media handle you chose a few years ago. A recruiter might take you less seriously if they need to write to moc.liamtoh@azlaminaytrap for example, to invite you for a job interview.

    6. Not doing your research

    One of the most damaging CV mistakes that candidates make is not doing their research properly before they apply for a role. Ideally, you will want to tweak your CV for each role that you target.

    If you start writing your CV without knowing exactly what your desired employers are looking for in a candidate, then you are setting yourself up to fail. Look carefully at the candidate requirements in their job posting and do some research about what matters to the employer. You can then ensure your CV highlights all your most relevant attributes, skills and credentials for the role.

    Read more: LinkedIn, Nolundi Matomane
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    About Nolundi Matomane

    Nolundi Matomane is a talent acquisition manager at Pnet.
    Pnet
    Pnet is an online recruitment platform which uses smart-matching technology to connect jobseekers and recruiters, so that people can find meaningful work that matches their skills, and recruiters can find quality talent to drive their business success. As part of global Job Tech giant, The Stepstone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.
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