Women’s Month at Up&Up Group: The Woman Behind the Title

The Up&Up Group has transformed its regular “Fire Sessions”, a learning platform for its graduates and interns, into a special edition series this Women’s Month called “The Woman Behind the Title”. The platform is designed as a series of conversations that champion the voices, experiences, insights and leadership of the remarkable women in the business.

Phindile Khuzwayo

Phindile Khuzwayo, Group HR Partner: Talent at The Up&Up Group says: “The Woman Behind the Title reflects the group’s belief that true leadership is about far more than a job title. Throughout August, senior women will share their personal journeys and initiate conversations that are authentic, relatable and designed to inspire people at every stage of their careers.”

Rather than focusing on leadership alone, the series deliberately explores the broader realities of womanhood and The Up&Up Group’s commitment to creating workplaces where women are empowered to thrive. Conversations will include:

Authentic leadership – embracing individuality and leading with confidence rather than conformity.



Breaking barriers and creating opportunities – challenging traditional career paths and opening doors for the next generation of women.



The importance of mentorship, sponsorship and allyship – and the responsibility we all have to lift others as we climb.



Building careers with intention – making purposeful choices, embracing change and defining success on our own terms.



Balancing ambition with wellbeing – recognising that sustainable success includes looking after ourselves and those around us.



Representation that matters – ensuring women are not only present at the table, but are empowered to influence, lead and shape the future of our industry.



Creating an inclusive culture – where diverse perspectives are celebrated and every woman feels seen, heard and supported.

The series begins with panel discussions in Johannesburg and Cape Town, bringing together senior women from across the group’s agencies for honest conversations that go beyond their professional titles into the stories, values and experiences that have shaped them.

A highlight of the series includes a spotlight on Makosha Maja-Rasethaba, chief strategy officer at M+C Saatchi Abel and chief diversity officer at The Up&Up Group, in an intimate Fire Session exploring her leadership journey, strategic career, lessons in resilience and what it means to build a career with purpose in one of Africa’s leading communications groups.

Recognising the diversity of women making an impact across the business, there will also be a special Women in Sport conversation, celebrating the trailblazing women driving change in the sporting industry. In partnership with the group’s passions agency, Levergy, the discussion will explore leadership, visibility, representation and the growing influence of women both on and off the field.

Jacques Burger

“The Up&Up Group believes that empowering women is not confined to one month a year. It is reflected in the opportunities created, the leaders developed, the stories that are amplified and the culture that is built on a daily basis,” says The Up&Up Group CEO Jacques Burger.

“The Woman Behind the Title series is designed to inspire employees, not only by the many achievements of the Up&Up Group’s female leaders, but also by the courage, authenticity and humanity behind their success,” says Burger.



