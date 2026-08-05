South Africa
Women's Month
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsWomen's MonthCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVWorld PR DayIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

The Up&Up GroupGagasi FMM+C Saatchi AbelJacaranda FMTractor OutdoorPenquinOur Salad MixKantarOFM RadioOn the DotInsight SurveyBluegrass DigitalBizcommunity.comHOT 102.7FMTechsys DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

#WomensMonth made possible by

Women’s Month at Up&Up Group: The Woman Behind the Title

The Up&Up Group has transformed its regular “Fire Sessions”, a learning platform for its graduates and interns, into a special edition series this Women’s Month called “The Woman Behind the Title”. The platform is designed as a series of conversations that champion the voices, experiences, insights and leadership of the remarkable women in the business.
Issued by The Up&Up Group
5 Aug 2026
Phindile Khuzwayo
Phindile Khuzwayo

Phindile Khuzwayo, Group HR Partner: Talent at The Up&Up Group says: “The Woman Behind the Title reflects the group’s belief that true leadership is about far more than a job title. Throughout August, senior women will share their personal journeys and initiate conversations that are authentic, relatable and designed to inspire people at every stage of their careers.”

Rather than focusing on leadership alone, the series deliberately explores the broader realities of womanhood and The Up&Up Group’s commitment to creating workplaces where women are empowered to thrive. Conversations will include:

  • Authentic leadership – embracing individuality and leading with confidence rather than conformity.
  • Breaking barriers and creating opportunities – challenging traditional career paths and opening doors for the next generation of women.
  • The importance of mentorship, sponsorship and allyship – and the responsibility we all have to lift others as we climb.
  • Building careers with intention – making purposeful choices, embracing change and defining success on our own terms.
  • Balancing ambition with wellbeing – recognising that sustainable success includes looking after ourselves and those around us.
  • Representation that matters – ensuring women are not only present at the table, but are empowered to influence, lead and shape the future of our industry.
  • Creating an inclusive culture – where diverse perspectives are celebrated and every woman feels seen, heard and supported.

The series begins with panel discussions in Johannesburg and Cape Town, bringing together senior women from across the group’s agencies for honest conversations that go beyond their professional titles into the stories, values and experiences that have shaped them.

A highlight of the series includes a spotlight on Makosha Maja-Rasethaba, chief strategy officer at M+C Saatchi Abel and chief diversity officer at The Up&Up Group, in an intimate Fire Session exploring her leadership journey, strategic career, lessons in resilience and what it means to build a career with purpose in one of Africa’s leading communications groups.

Recognising the diversity of women making an impact across the business, there will also be a special Women in Sport conversation, celebrating the trailblazing women driving change in the sporting industry. In partnership with the group’s passions agency, Levergy, the discussion will explore leadership, visibility, representation and the growing influence of women both on and off the field.

Jacques Burger
Jacques Burger

“The Up&Up Group believes that empowering women is not confined to one month a year. It is reflected in the opportunities created, the leaders developed, the stories that are amplified and the culture that is built on a daily basis,” says The Up&Up Group CEO Jacques Burger.

“The Woman Behind the Title series is designed to inspire employees, not only by the many achievements of the Up&Up Group’s female leaders, but also by the courage, authenticity and humanity behind their success,” says Burger.

Share this article
The Up&Up Group
The Up&Up Group (formerly M&C Saatchi Group South Africa) is one of the African continent’s leading independent creative group of companies and is 100% South African owned. We are guided by our founding principles of optimism, openness, opportunity, and a belief in creativity’s ability to elevate everything.
TopicsNext
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz