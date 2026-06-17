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Connect COO Scott Reinders to join global industry leaders on WARC Podcast at Cannes Lions Festival
The discussion will unpack one of the big shifts facing marketers: how attention can move from being a post-campaign metric to an upstream planning input that helps build memory, brand authority and future visibility in AI-led discovery environments.
For Connect, this reflects work already underway with Amplified and Google to embed attention more deeply into its workflows, across media, creative, brand and performance planning. Over the past year, Reinders has been working with Nelson-Field and has been in discussions with Google to help bring attention metrics and attention-led planning deeper into Connect’s operating model.
The podcast conversation will explore the link between attention, memory and AI visibility. As AI increasingly shapes how people discover and choose brands, the argument is simple: AI is more likely to surface brands that people have genuinely noticed, remembered and talked about. That makes human attention a critical input into future brand visibility.
Reinders will unpack how Connect is applying attention-led thinking across the funnel, including how attention data can sit closer to the start of the workflow. This includes using attention signals to guide creative and media decisions before spend is committed, rather than only evaluating performance after the fact.
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