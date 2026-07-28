Knowing when it is time to switch to a new career

It is not unusual to go through a rough patch at work or to dislike some elements of your job. It is also not uncommon to find yourself in a work environment that does not suit your personal needs or style. But if you have been unhappy in your job for a long time and do not believe that a change of employers or a promotion will improve things, it might be time to consider a career pivot.

Author: Nolundi Matomane

Making the switch is a big decision. It is important to be sure that a new career is what you really need in your life, rather than some new responsibilities or a different environment. The starting point is to think about where you would like to be in five or ten years’ time and if your current career path will take you there.

Here are some ways to differentiate a poor fitting career from a bad fit with your current workplace:

Wrong workplace: Do you enjoy the content of your job, but struggle with your employer’s politics, culture or leadership? Are your frustrations due to specific people, processes and policies at your place of work rather than your tasks? And do you feel frustrated by a lack of opportunities to progress?

If the answer is yes to these questions, it suggests you are unhappy in your organisation rather than your career. If you feel capable and engaged when you are left alone to do your actual work, your dissatisfaction might be due to where you work rather than what you do every day.

Wrong career: Are you bored or frustrated with the tasks you do every day, even if you work in a supportive environment? Does your work feel meaningless even on your best days? Do you long to earn more money than you could in your current role? And are you unable to shake the feeling that your career path will be a dead end?

A yes to these questions may indicate that you could be happier doing something fundamentally different. If you feel disengaged in the actual work you do, even if you like your colleagues and have no real complaints about the workplace, you might benefit from a career switch.

Reflect before acting

Before making a career change, take some time to reflect on whether challenges in your personal life are affecting your outlook. Also consider whether your frustrations are temporary – are you weathering boredom and frustration today because you are expecting to move up the ladder to a more rewarding role in later years?

If you are still convinced that a career change is what you need, consider what your personal goals and priorities are. You should think about what is lacking in your current role and what boxes a new career path would need to tick. Perhaps you work in a back-office role and want more human interaction. Or you might want more intellectual stimulation.

From here, you can start to evaluate your options. Think about your skills and experience, and how they might apply to other career paths. It can be helpful to browse job descriptions on a job portal like Pnet to see which roles intrigue you and what qualifications and experience they require.

Remember your transferable skills and industry knowledge

It is easier to transition to a career that is adjacent to your existing job or one that uses your existing skills, talents and qualifications. If you are a software developer and would love a more people centred role, you might be able to transition successfully to IT sales or technical training.

If you work in finance but want a broader business role, you might move into operations management, business analysis, or strategy support, where financial literacy remains valuable. And if you work in sales, but want less pressure to meet targets and earn commission, you could pivot to account management.

The key is to map out your existing skills and abilities – whether it is in-depth technical or industry knowledge or soft skills like communication, problem-solving and leadership – and identify roles where those same strengths are central, even if your industry or job title changes.

Taking the plunge

To make a new career a reality, you will need a plan. Speak to people who work in roles and sectors that interest you for insight into what the job really involves, the skills required and how they made the transition. Analyse the gaps between your qualifications and skills and those needed in your ideal career.

You might need to invest in upskilling to make the transition, whether through short courses, professional certifications, volunteering or even getting a degree through distance learning. It is also worth exploring opportunities within your current organisation, where your track record and internal network may make the move easier.



