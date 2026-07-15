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    World Youth Skills Day: Pnet and CodeJIKA.org tackle the IT skills gap

    Issued by Pnet
    15 Jul 2026
    15 Jul 2026
    Pnet, South Africa's leading job portal, is using World Youth Skills Day (15 July) as an opportunity to highlight how the country’s economy and the potential of its youth are being held back by the disconnect between the demand for information technology (IT) skills and the talent available in the market.
    Michelle Dobson
    Michelle Dobson

    Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, World Youth Skills Day celebrates the importance of equipping young people with technical, vocational, and digital skills for employment and entrepreneurship. This purpose resonates in South Africa, given a persistent skills shortage and a high youth unemployment rate.

    Pnet's labour market data shows how demand in South Africa’s IT sector outpaces available talent. Some 60% of advertised jobs ask for a bachelor's or post-graduate degree, but only 42% of applicants have these qualifications. Shortages are particularly acute in specialised roles such as technical and business architects.

    At the same time, South Africa’s young people are deeply affected by unemployment and labour market inequalities. According to Statistics South Africa, the unemployment rate among people aged 15 to 34 climbed to 45.8% in the first quarter of 2026 – with the number of unemployed youth reaching 4.7 million.

    “For employers, the consequences of the shortage of IT skills are far-reaching: project delays, slower digital transformation and higher recruitment and retention costs,” says Michelle Dobson, head of brand at Pnet. “Unemployed youth, meanwhile, face severe economic hardship and psychological strain as they struggle to find work.

    “We can address the disconnect by focusing on developing young people’s interest in technology careers and their digital skills from an early age. Even before tertiary education, we can help to prepare the next generation to navigate modern economic shifts, such as the rise of artificial intelligence and the digital transformation of every industry.”

    Pnet's longstanding partnership with NPO Code For Change is a response to the challenge of building a workforce that is ready for AI and digital transformation. Code For Change’s CodeJIKA.org is a coding syllabus for high schools in disadvantaged communities and reaches more than 120,000 young South Africans each year.

    Pnet's involvement goes beyond financial sponsorship, with a focus on helping young people navigate the path from classroom to career. Pnet representatives attend CodeJIKA.org career days and mentoring sessions to expose learners to the world of work and broaden their knowledge of career possibilities.

    Pnet volunteers also conduct mock interviews, giving many participants their very first taste of a formal hiring process. Pnet's CV workshops, led by skilled volunteers, equip learners with the practical tools to present themselves confidently and make a good impression on prospective employers.

    "Youth have all the idealism, enthusiasm, energy, and intellect needed to transform society today - they just need the tools and someone to say, 'I believe in you,'" says Dobson. "That's what CodeJIKA.org aims to do, and we support that wholeheartedly."

    By partnering with programmes such as CodeJIKA.org, businesses can help create a pipeline of skilled talent that is ready to meet the demands of the modern workforce.

    “The IT skills shortage will not be solved without sustained investment in young people. Through collaboration between the NPO, public and private sectors, we can narrow the IT skills gap significantly, and empower young people to drive technological progress,” says Dobson.

    Read more: Statistics South Africa, PNET, Michelle Dobson
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    Pnet
    Pnet is an online recruitment platform which uses smart-matching technology to connect jobseekers and recruiters, so that people can find meaningful work that matches their skills, and recruiters can find quality talent to drive their business success. As part of global Job Tech giant, The Stepstone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.
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