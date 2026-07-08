SA’s finance minister urges data-led fix for youth unemployment

The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, has called for a data-driven, evidence-based approach to tackling South Africa’s youth unemployment challenge.

The minister delivered remarks at the Government Technical Advisory Centre Public Economics Conference held under the theme: “Counting the Crisis: Data, Evidence and Solutions for Youth Unemployment in South Africa”.

Holistic understanding

“The focus of the conference also reminds us of three important things.

“First, that we must be honest about the scale of the crisis. Second, that we must pursue a holistic understanding of the challenge of unemployment. Meaning that the figures must be held in the same breath as the people and lives behind them.

“Thirdly, the theme compels us to move beyond describing the problem and expressing our concern to evidence, to implementing solutions-driven evidence,” Godongwana said on Tuesday.

According to Statistics South Africa’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey released in May, youth unemployment stands at 60.9% for those aged 15-24, with an unemployment rate of 40.6% for those aged 25-34 – numbers the minister characterised as “stark”.

“We must, however, be careful. Data should not produce fatalism. Data must produce better decisions. If we count the crisis only to repeat how serious it is, then we have not done enough.

“We must count what works, what does not work, who is being reached, who is being missed, what the fiscal cost is, what can be scaled, and what should be redesigned,” Godongwana said.

Inclusive economy

He added that the challenge of youth unemployment must also be targeted with a faster-growing, inclusive economy.

“But growth will not happen by itself. It requires reform. Reform requires implementation. Implementation requires capable institutions.

“And capable institutions require credible public finances, good data, accountability and discipline,” the minister said.

He told the youth participants at the conference to approach it with critical thinking – urging them not to “accept easy answers…slogans from government, business, from your university professors or the leaders of NGOs”.

“You are not here only to listen to older people discuss your future. You are here because South Africa needs your intellect, your discipline and your honesty.

“We need young economists, data scientists, public managers, social scientists, engineers, researchers and practitioners who can combine empathy with evidence. We need people who can look at a spreadsheet and still see a human being.

“(Continue) to ask hard questions. Ask what works. Ask who benefits. Question what the trade-offs are, and what the evidence is saying. Ask what must change in the state, in firms, in universities, in communities, and in the way we use public money,” the minister urged.

Find solutions

He also encouraged young people to develop solutions to address the challenges they face.

“South Africa needs a generation that can move from critiquing the situation to providing the solutions.

“The same message goes to all of the other participants. The public servants, business leaders and civil society partners. Use this platform to forge a genuine way forward,” Godongwana said.